Paul Martin will be showing his support for Lytham Hall on Saturday 30 September when he host a Gala dinner.

The presenter of BBC2 “Flog It!” and Channel 5 “The Great Auction Showdown” will be showing his support for a Grade I country house in Lancashire.

Lytham Hall, joint winner of the prestigious Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022, sponsored by Sotheby’s, has risen from disrepair in half a decade thanks to ongoing restoration, implemented five years ago by a new management team at Heritage Trust for the North West (HTNW), the largest historic building preservation trust in England.

The Grade I listed Georgian house, formerly the ancestral home of the Clifton family boasts an 80 acre site and artefacts of great historic interest, dating back to the 12th century when it was home to a priory of Benedictine monks.

Paul who filmed “Flog It!” from Blackpool Tower Circus in 2012 and Blackburn Cathedral in 2018 and a former patron of Heritage Crafts said: "It's an immense privilege to be invited to Lytham Hall, joint winner of the Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022, and champion work on the promotion and preservation of historic buildings and encourage the ongoing restoration and development of Britain's heritage.”