Police have yet to say whether a father and son found to have taken thousands of pounds from the coffers of a Blackpool homelessness charity for themselves will face a criminal investigation – two months on from a Charity Commission report revealing concerns about “potential criminality”. Lee and Ashley Dribben, former chief executive and director of the Ashley Foundation, were found to have spent the charity’s funds on Apple watches and flat screens TVs, as well as trips to London and, one instance, a £45 bottle of wine.

Investigators from the Charity Commission conducted a lengthy probe into the pair’s dealings and concluded that both should be barred from charity trusteeships and senior management for 15 years. The commission also referred its concerns about potential criminality to the Lancashire police.

However, two months after those concerns were first raised, the Gazette has been told there has been no conclusive decision as to whether an investigation will be launched or whether officers have concluded one will not take place.

What does the Ashley Foundation do?

The Ashley Foundation was registered as a charity in 1997 and operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn. It is based at Abingdon Street in Blackpool and aims to help homeless people in a number of ways.

This includes accommodation, helping with additions and making efforts to help maintain employment and training opportunities and family links, where possible. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the foundation’s current management.

What does the Charity Commission say?

Former Ashley Foundation director Ashley Dribben enjoying a meal at a corporate box at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground

The Charity Commission regulates charities across the UK and has the power to disqualify individuals from holding office. However, it has no power to prosecute individuals. It is understood in the Ashley Foundation case, officials froze several bank accounts and preventing further sale of property. The commission says during its investigation it “referred its concerns about potential criminality to the Lancashire police”.

A Charity Commission spokesperson told the Gazette: “The Commission conducted a statutory inquiry into The Ashley Foundation and disqualified Lee and Ashley Dribben from charity trusteeships and senior management positions for 15 years, and disqualified David Kam for 10 years. The Commission cannot prosecute or bring criminal proceedings but will assist the police in any investigation should it be required.”

What have Lancashire Constabulary said about the Ashley Foundation?

Approached by the Gazette, a police spokesman said the force’s position remained unchanged from January when the Charity Commission’s investigation was first published. The spokesman added: “We are aware of the report and at this time there is no criminal investigation.”

Former Ashley Foundation chief executive Lee Dribben is believed to now live in the Philippines

What the Charity Commission says happened at the Ashley Foundation

Following its investigation, the commission found evidence of a series of examples of money being used for the Dribbens’ personal benefit. In one instance, former trustee Ashley Dribben personally received £40,000 for his involvement in the transaction.

The inquiry also identified significant personal benefit, including the use of thousands of pounds of charity funds on the repair and upkeep of personal properties belonging to former chief executive Lee Dribben, who now lives in the Philippines, and his son Ashley, a property investor.

The inquiry further found that Lee Dribben used charity expenses on luxury travel and meals, including over £3,000 on a three-night trip to London, with first class travel and meals at Le Caprice and the Wolseley Hotel. On the same trip, £45 was claimed for a bottle of wine at a restaurant in Covent Garden.

Ashley Dribben enjoying a lavish holiday abroad

Charity money was also inappropriately spent on luxury items including Apple Watches, flat screen TVs and silk sheets, which the former CEO claimed were gifts for associates. On one occasion, Lee Dribben used the charity’s funds to purchase a Spymaster tracking system, which the inquiry was told was used to surveil individuals during contract negotiations with the charity.

The report notes that the inquiry did not accept this was appropriate use of the charity’s funds, and that “covert activity is unacceptable” for a charity. The regulator’s report stresses that the charity’s current trustees have taken action to rectify governance problems, including in successfully re-acquiring the sold properties and terminating the agreements. The Commission is now satisfied the appropriate controls are in place to safeguard the charity’s assets moving forward.

What do the Dribbens’ say about the Charity Commission’s findings?

Ashley Dribben, who runs his own investment firm in Manchester, denied any wrongdoing when approached by the Gazette in January, shortly after the commission’s report was published. In a statement, he said: “I am disappointed by the Charity Commission’s report, of which they have taken three years to conclude and publish. It was documented that I was acting in my professional capacity in relation to the sale of the three hostels.