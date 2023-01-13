The inquiry found that the former trustees of the Ashley Foundation sold off several of the charity’s properties housing vulnerable homeless people, before entering into highly disadvantageous agreements with a third party to manage those same properties. It comes after an investigation into activities at the charity was launched in 2022. Ashley Dribben, one of the former trustees named in the report and the son of ex-chief executive Lee, denied any wrongdoing when approached by the Gazette. The commission’s findings have now been referred to Lancashire Constabulary.

What does the Ashley Foundation do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashley Foundation was registered as a charity in 1997 and operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn. It is based at Abingdon Street in Blackpool and aims to help homeless people in a number of ways.This includes accommodation, helping with additions and making efforts to help maintain employment and training opportunities and family links, where possible.

Ashley Dribben (left) and his dad Lee have been criticised by the Charity Commission for their activities during their time on the board the Ashley Foundation, a homeless charity based in Blackpool. The pair were said to have used funds from the organisation for their own personal gain - a charge Ashley denied when he spoke to the Gazette

What the Charity Commission says happened at the Ashley Foundation

Following its investigation, the commission found evidence of a series of examples of money being used for the Dribbens’ personal benefit. In one instance, former trustee Ashley Dribben personally received £40,000 for his involvement in the transaction. The inquiry also identified significant personal benefit, including the use of thousands of pounds of charity funds on the repair and upkeep of personal properties belonging to former chief executive Lee Dribben, who now lives in the Philippines, and his son Ashley, a property investor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquiry further found that Lee Dribben used charity expenses on luxury travel and meals, including over £3,000 on a three-night trip to London, with first class travel and meals at Le Caprice and the Wolseley Hotel. On the same trip, £45 was claimed for a bottle of wine at a restaurant in Covent Garden.

Charity money was also inappropriately spent on luxury items including Apple Watches, flat screen TVs and silk sheets, which the former CEO claimed were gifts for associates. On one occasion, Lee Dribben used the charity’s funds to purchase a Spymaster tracking system, which the inquiry was told was used to surveil individuals during contract negotiations with the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Dribben, pictured at Old Trafford on a corporate event, has since resigned as a director of the Ashley Foundation

The report notes that the inquiry did not accept this was appropriate use of the charity’s funds, and that “covert activity is unacceptable” for a charity. The regulator’s report stresses that the charity’s current trustees have taken action to rectify governance problems, including in successfully re-acquiring the sold properties and terminating the agreements. The Commission is now satisfied the appropriate controls are in place to safeguard the charity’s assets moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commission concluded that there was serious misconduct and mismanagement in the administration of The Ashley Foundation, and took action to disqualify Lee Dribben and Ashley Dribben from charity trusteeships and senior management for 15 years, and former chair of the charity, David Kam, for 10 years. The Commission also used its powers to safeguard the charity’s assets, by freezing bank accounts and preventing further sale of property. The inquiry referred its concerns about potential criminality to Lancashire police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was said about the report

Lee Dribben set up the Ashley Foundation and served as its chief executive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Spiller, Head of Investigations at the Commission, said: "Our investigation found that the former trustees and CEO misused this charity and received significant unauthorised personal benefit from funds intended to help vulnerable homeless people.

"Trustees must use their charity’s funds to further the charity’s purposes and ensure there are robust financial and controls in place to stop the abuse of these funds. I commend the current board of trustees for identifying the serious wrongdoing and initiating action to put the charity’s house in order. I hope that their work, and our intervention, means the charity is now able to deliver on its charitable purposes to help the homeless across Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn."

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the current trustees of the Ashley Foundation say?

Lisa Edwards, Chair of Trustees of the Ashley Foundation, said: “We thank The Charity Commission for its thorough investigation and welcome its report."This statutory inquiry was undertaken after myself and the current CEO raised concerns about the conduct of a number of former trustees and the former CEO. “The findings of the investigation are deeply distressing, but are, sadly, as we suspected. This is why we took our concerns to both the Charity Commission and Lancashire Police three years ago.“We would like to make it clear the trustees and former CEO referred to in the Commission’s inquiry report are no longer, in any way, connected to the Ashley Foundation. This has been a difficult period for the Ashley Foundation and I would like to thank our residents, dedicated staff, trustees and local authority partners for their help and support during this time. We look forward to continuing to provide vital services for homeless people across the north of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Dribben personally received £40,000 for his involvement in a transaction involving the Ashley Foundation. Ashley told the Gazette the money was made after he acted in his professional capacity as a property expert

What do the Dribbens say about the Charity Commission’s findings?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Dribben, who runs his own investment firm in Manchester, denied any wrongdoing when approached by the Gazette on Friday, shortly after the commission’s report was published. In a statement, he said: “I am disappointed by the Charity Commission’s report, of which they have taken three years to conclude and publish. It was documented that I was acting in my professional capacity in relation to the sale of the three hostels.

"They were independently valued at £885,000 and I brought an offer for £4m. It was documented that I had a conflict of interest and would be paid a fee by the buyer, and therefore I withdrew from voting on the matter. My father built this charity from the ground up, and left it with over £4 million in the bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad