After launching its investigation into the charity last year, the Commission said it had referred its findings to the police.

This week Lancashire Police confirmed they were aware of the Commission’s report but that no criminal investigation was currently under way.

Ashley Dribben, former trustee at the Ashley Foundation charity

The Commission’s inquiry found that the former trustees sold off several of the charity’s properties housing vulnerable homeless people, before entering into agreements with a third party to manage those same properties.

In one instance, one of the former trustees, Ashley Dribben, personally received £40,000 for his involvement in the transaction.

Mr Dribben, the son of ex-chief executive Lee, has denied any wrongdoing.

Lee Dribben, former CEO of the Ashley Foundation

The inquiry further found that Lee Dribben used charity expenses on luxury travel and meals, including over £3,000 on a three-night trip to London, and that charity money was also inappropriately spent on luxury items including Apple Watches, flat screen TVs and silk sheets, which the former CEO claimed were gifts for associates.

Lancashire Police commented this week: “We’re aware of the report but at this time there is no criminal investigation.”

The Ashley Foundation, registered as a charity in 1997, operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn.

Lisa Edwards, Chair of Trustees of the Ashley Foundation, said: “We would like to make it clear the trustees and former CEO referred to in the Commission’s inquiry report are no longer, in any way, connected to the Ashley Foundation.”

Ashley Dribben, who runs his own investment firm in Manchester, said: “I am disappointed by the Charity Commission’s report. It was documented that I was acting in my professional capacity in relation to the sale of the three hostels.

