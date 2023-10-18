A popular takeaway in South Shore has temporarily closed out of respect for its legendary owner who sadly died following a short illness.

Nerses Kishmishian, the owner of the resort’s highly regarded Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 77 on Tuesday (October 17).

The kebab shop has been temporarily closed following his death, with it due to reopen again on Friday (October 20).

It will also remain closed on Tuesdays indefinitely as a sign of respect.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, his family said: “It is with great sadness we share the passing of Nerses Kishmishian.

“After a short illness, Nerses passed away peacefully. The family are coming to terms with a great loss and ask for consideration at this time.

“The family would like to thank the NHS for the care and attention given to Nerses, especially Doctors, Nurses and Staff on AED, Ward 18 and Ward 15b.”

Armenian Kebab House has been serving residents since 1978 and has been receiving rave reviews ever since.

The kebab house was nominated for ‘Best Takeaway Restaurant’ at the Annual British Restaurant Awards earlier this year.

Although the kebab shop lost out to Chamisse, a Lebanese restaurant in London, Gazette readers voted the takeaway the best place to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast.

Residents praised the family run business for its consistent high quality, friendly service and famous homemade chilli sauce.

Nerses’s family added: “Nerses’s final wishes were that his son Berj Kishmishian would carry on his legacy through the operation of The Armenian Kebab House.

“Nerses valued all his customers and considered many as close friends. We hope you will continue to enjoy his legacy.