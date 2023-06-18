Sometimes, only a kebab will do.
You know the feeling. All you can think about it meat and grease and spice and flavour and fluffy naan and garlic sauce. But where should you turn? Here are the best places to pick up a kebab on the Fylde Coast, according to you readers...
1. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Adam's Photo: Google Maps
2. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Armenian Kebab House Photo: Google Maps
3. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Michael's Photo: Google Maps
4. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Cyprus Photo: Google Maps
5. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Romero's Photo: Google Maps
6. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Mr G's Photo: Google Maps
7. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
Spen Photo: Google Maps
8. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast
The Best South Photo: Google Maps