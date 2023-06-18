News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

The 14 best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast according to you

Sometimes, only a kebab will do.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

You know the feeling. All you can think about it meat and grease and spice and flavour and fluffy naan and garlic sauce. But where should you turn? Here are the best places to pick up a kebab on the Fylde Coast, according to you readers...

Adam's

1. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Adam's Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Armenian Kebab House

2. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Armenian Kebab House Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Michael's

3. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Michael's Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Cyprus

4. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Cyprus Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Romero's

5. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Romero's Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Mr G's

6. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Mr G's Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Spen

7. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

Spen Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Best South

8. Best places to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast

The Best South Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2