Blackpool’s ‘Kebab King’ has sadly died after a short illness, say his heartbroken family.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Nerses Kishmishian, the owner of the resort’s highly regarded Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, South Shore died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 77, said his family.

Over the past 45 years, Armenian Kebab House has gained a loyal following among its customers and is widely regarded as one of the very best kebab shops in Blackpool.

In June, Gazette readers voted the takeaway the best place to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast, praising the family run business for its consistent high quality, friendly service and famous homemade chilli sauce.

Nerses Kishmishian, owner of Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, Blackpool, has died at the age of 77. (PIcture by Armenian Kebab House)Nerses Kishmishian, owner of Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, Blackpool, has died at the age of 77. (PIcture by Armenian Kebab House)
Nerses Kishmishian, owner of Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, Blackpool, has died at the age of 77. (PIcture by Armenian Kebab House)

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, his family said: “It is with great sadness we share the passing of Nerses Kishmishian 9/2/1946 - 17/10/2023.

"After a short illness, Nerses passed away peacefully. The family are coming to terms with a great loss and ask for consideration at this time.

"The family would like to thank the NHS for the care and attention given to Nerses, especially Doctors, Nurses and Staff on AED, Ward 18 and Ward 15b.

"Nerses’s final wishes were that his son Berj Kishmishian would carry on his legacy through the operation of The Armenian Kebab House, 29 Harrowside, Blackpool.

"The shop will re-open on Friday, October 20, 2023. As a sign of respect the shop will remain closed on Tuesdays indefinately.

"Nerses valued all his customers and consider many as close friends. We hope you will continue to enjoy his legacy.

"It will be our pleasure to serve you, it may be your delight to return.”

