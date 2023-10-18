Blackpool’s ‘Kebab King’ has sadly died after a short illness, say his heartbroken family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nerses Kishmishian, the owner of the resort’s highly regarded Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, South Shore died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 77, said his family.

Over the past 45 years, Armenian Kebab House has gained a loyal following among its customers and is widely regarded as one of the very best kebab shops in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June, Gazette readers voted the takeaway the best place to get a kebab on the Fylde Coast, praising the family run business for its consistent high quality, friendly service and famous homemade chilli sauce.

Nerses Kishmishian, owner of Armenian Kebab House in Harrowside, Blackpool, has died at the age of 77. (PIcture by Armenian Kebab House)

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, his family said: “It is with great sadness we share the passing of Nerses Kishmishian 9/2/1946 - 17/10/2023.

"After a short illness, Nerses passed away peacefully. The family are coming to terms with a great loss and ask for consideration at this time.

"The family would like to thank the NHS for the care and attention given to Nerses, especially Doctors, Nurses and Staff on AED, Ward 18 and Ward 15b.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nerses’s final wishes were that his son Berj Kishmishian would carry on his legacy through the operation of The Armenian Kebab House, 29 Harrowside, Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shop will re-open on Friday, October 20, 2023. As a sign of respect the shop will remain closed on Tuesdays indefinately.

"Nerses valued all his customers and consider many as close friends. We hope you will continue to enjoy his legacy.