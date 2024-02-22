Hairdressers Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre: all the hair salons and mobile hairdressers recommended by residents
Last week, we shared a campaign calling for the government to give urgent financial support to hair salons across the country so to show the industry some love, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers across Lancashire.
Now over 200 Blackpool Gazette readers have offered their suggestions, and whilst we have already shared the salons who received the most recommendations here, we thought it may be useful to list every recommendation from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
So take a look below at your full* guide to all the hair salons and mobile hairdressers across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre recommended by the people who know best- the customers:
Hair salons in Blackpool
Salon Glo at 342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH (multiple mentions)
Alistair's Barber and Hair Studio at 111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA (multiple mentions)
Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon at 20 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AN (multiple mentions)
R.D.S Hairdressing at 11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP (multiple mentions) Salon K at 38 Holmfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 9RU (multiple mentions)
Riah Hair at 46 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AL (multiple mentions)
John Anthoney Hair at 35 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD (multiple mentions)
The Style Lounge at 280 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AF (multiple mentions)
Melissa's Hair and Beauty Salon at 66 Ashfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 0DJ (multiple mentions)
DUO Hair and Beauty at 197 Preston Old Rd, Blackpool FY3 9SE (multiple mentions)
AK Hair at 119 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9HZ (multiple mentions) Saks Hair Poulton at 20 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA (multiple mentions) Hair by the Lounge at 26 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AQ (multiple mentions) Monroe's Hair and Beauty at 130 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF (multiple mentions)
Blossom Hair Nails and Beauty at 430-432 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BL (multiple mentions)
Dollhouse at 64 Marton Dr, Blackpool FY4 3DP (multiple mentions) Victoria J's at 294 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 3JU (multiple mentions)
Colour Lounge at 333 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9JR (multiple mentions)
Circus Hair Salon at 322 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH (multiple mentions)
The Avenue at 68 St Annes Road , Blackpool, United Kingdom (multiple mentions)
Devon Hair302b at Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW (multiple mentions)
Infinity Hair Nails & Beauty at 144 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9ES
The Powder Room at 1 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HW
Halo at 40 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1BQ
The Avenue Salon at 68 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AS
Studio 80 at 78 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AS
Becky Janade Hair & Beauty Salon at 41 Layton Rd, Layton, Blackpool FY3 8EB
Images at 51 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD
The Curl Company at 77 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, United Kingdom
Splitz Hair Salon at 337 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1DS
Isis Hair For Men & Women at 17 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, United Kingdom
Totally Clips at 42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU
Blo hair at 255 Dickson road North Shore, 255 Dickson Rd, North Shore, Blackpool FY1 2JH
Ethan Hull at 122 Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 8QP
Lavishair unisex salon at 430 Talbot Road, Layton, Blackpool, United Kingdom
Zeva Hair and Beauty at 201 Park Rd, Blackpool FY1 5LN
V.I.P. Hair Salon at 151 Red Bank Road, Bispham Blackpool FY2 9JD
Muse Hair Design at 153 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH
AM Hair studio at 12 Grasmere Rd, Blackpool FY1 5HU
Irie Hair and Beauty at 4 Harrington Ave, Blackpool FY4 1QE
Chop & Polish at 48 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PY
Extreme Hair and Nails at 41 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD
Salon 142 at 150 Grange Rd, Blackpool FY3 8PG
Ethos at 25 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AA
Hair salons in Lytham St Annes
SalonNo.77 at Moorland Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TD (multiple mentions)
Lulu's Hair Studio at 53a Warton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DQ
Travis Webber Hair Design at 192 St David's Rd N, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU
Sam Taylor Hair at Unit 3, Hall Park Centre, Forest Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4QF
Locks of love x Hairdressing at 5 Alexandria Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NL
Hair salons in Thornton-Cleveleys
Norbreck 45 Hair Salon45 at Norbreck Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1RR (multiple mentions)
Ohara Hairdressers95 at Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LD (multiple mentions)
Evera Hair Academy33 at Victoria Rd E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU (multiple mentions)
Boho Hairdressing5 Brighton Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2AA (multiple mentions)
Bianca Monique Hair Salon at Unit 17, Marsh Mill Village, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4JZ
Hair salons in other parts of the Fylde
Emily's Hair Design Hathaway at Court 67 Lytham Rd, Warton, Preston PR4 1AD (multiple mentions)
Hair by Spinks at 2 Catherine St, Wesham, Preston PR4 3BP (multiple mentions)
Lady Gray Salon at 30 Station Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3AD
Hair salons in Poulton-le-Fylde
Hair by Olivia-Mae at 1 Chapel St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BQ (multiple mentions)
TheSalon Hair at 80 Holmefield Road, Knott End On Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6
OAH hair and makeup at Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7QY
SOS Hair Design at 13A Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA
Hair salons in Fleetwood
David Taylor Hairdressing at 23 Lord St, Fleetwood FY7 6DX
Headstart Salon at 126 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, United Kingdom
Rory Blair at 186/188 Lord Street, Fleetwood, United Kingdom
Salon 30 at 30 Preston Old Rd, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1PD
Quo Hair and Nail Design at 159 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7RS
Mobile hairdressers
Hair by Abi (based in Thornton Cleveleys)
Hair by Laura B (based in Blackpool)
Nikki Hall Mobile Hair and Nails (based in Blackpool)
Abby Faye (based in Poulton)
*This list was collected at the end of the day on Monday, February 19 and does not include any recommendations made after that point.