Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, we shared a campaign calling for the government to give urgent financial support to hair salons across the country so to show the industry some love, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers across Lancashire.

Now over 200 Blackpool Gazette readers have offered their suggestions, and whilst we have already shared the salons who received the most recommendations here, we thought it may be useful to list every recommendation from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So take a look below at your full* guide to all the hair salons and mobile hairdressers across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre recommended by the people who know best- the customers:

All the hair salons in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre recommended by Blackpool Gazette readers. Credit: Google Maps and Adam Winger on Unsplash.

Hair salons in Blackpool

Salon Glo at 342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH (multiple mentions)

Alistair's Barber and Hair Studio at 111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA (multiple mentions)

Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon at 20 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AN (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R.D.S Hairdressing at 11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP (multiple mentions) Salon K at 38 Holmfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 9RU (multiple mentions)

Riah Hair at 46 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AL (multiple mentions)

John Anthoney Hair at 35 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD (multiple mentions)

The Style Lounge at 280 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 3AF (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa's Hair and Beauty Salon at 66 Ashfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 0DJ (multiple mentions)

DUO Hair and Beauty at 197 Preston Old Rd, Blackpool FY3 9SE (multiple mentions)

AK Hair at 119 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9HZ (multiple mentions) Saks Hair Poulton at 20 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA (multiple mentions) Hair by the Lounge at 26 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AQ (multiple mentions) Monroe's Hair and Beauty at 130 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF (multiple mentions)

Blossom Hair Nails and Beauty at 430-432 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BL (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dollhouse at 64 Marton Dr, Blackpool FY4 3DP (multiple mentions) Victoria J's at 294 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 3JU (multiple mentions)

Colour Lounge at 333 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9JR (multiple mentions)

Circus Hair Salon at 322 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QH (multiple mentions)

The Avenue at 68 St Annes Road , Blackpool, United Kingdom (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devon Hair302b at Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0TW (multiple mentions)

Top left clockwise: Salon Go, Riah, Alistair's and Andrew Williams in Blackpool

Infinity Hair Nails & Beauty at 144 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9ES

The Powder Room at 1 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HW

Halo at 40 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1BQ

The Avenue Salon at 68 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AS

Studio 80 at 78 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AS

Becky Janade Hair & Beauty Salon at 41 Layton Rd, Layton, Blackpool FY3 8EB

Images at 51 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Curl Company at 77 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, United Kingdom

Splitz Hair Salon at 337 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1DS

Isis Hair For Men & Women at 17 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, United Kingdom

Totally Clips at 42 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PU

Blo hair at 255 Dickson road North Shore, 255 Dickson Rd, North Shore, Blackpool FY1 2JH

Ethan Hull at 122 Normoss Rd, Blackpool FY3 8QP

Lavishair unisex salon at 430 Talbot Road, Layton, Blackpool, United Kingdom

Zeva Hair and Beauty at 201 Park Rd, Blackpool FY1 5LN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V.I.P. Hair Salon at 151 Red Bank Road, Bispham Blackpool FY2 9JD

Muse Hair Design at 153 Layton Rd, Blackpool FY3 8HH

AM Hair studio at 12 Grasmere Rd, Blackpool FY1 5HU

Irie Hair and Beauty at 4 Harrington Ave, Blackpool FY4 1QE

Chop & Polish at 48 Ansdell Rd, Blackpool FY1 6PY

Extreme Hair and Nails at 41 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AD

Salon 142 at 150 Grange Rd, Blackpool FY3 8PG

Ethos at 25 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9AA

Hair salons in Lytham St Annes

SalonNo.77 at Moorland Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TD (multiple mentions)

Lulu's Hair Studio at 53a Warton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DQ

Travis Webber Hair Design at 192 St David's Rd N, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Taylor Hair at Unit 3, Hall Park Centre, Forest Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4QF

Locks of love x Hairdressing at 5 Alexandria Dr, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NL

Two of the recommended hair salons in Lytham St Annes

Hair salons in Thornton-Cleveleys

Norbreck 45 Hair Salon45 at Norbreck Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1RR (multiple mentions)

Ohara Hairdressers95 at Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3LD (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evera Hair Academy33 at Victoria Rd E, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU (multiple mentions)

Boho Hairdressing5 Brighton Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2AA (multiple mentions)

Bianca Monique Hair Salon at Unit 17, Marsh Mill Village, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 4JZ

Hair salons in other parts of the Fylde

Emily's Hair Design Hathaway at Court 67 Lytham Rd, Warton, Preston PR4 1AD (multiple mentions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair by Spinks at 2 Catherine St, Wesham, Preston PR4 3BP (multiple mentions)

Lady Gray Salon at 30 Station Rd, Wesham, Preston PR4 3AD

Three hair salons recommended from across the Fylde

Hair salons in Poulton-le-Fylde

Hair by Olivia-Mae at 1 Chapel St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BQ (multiple mentions)

TheSalon Hair at 80 Holmefield Road, Knott End On Sea, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6

OAH hair and makeup at Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7QY

SOS Hair Design at 13A Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

Hair salons in Fleetwood

David Taylor Hairdressing at 23 Lord St, Fleetwood FY7 6DX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headstart Salon at 126 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, United Kingdom

Rory Blair at 186/188 Lord Street, Fleetwood, United Kingdom

Salon 30 at 30 Preston Old Rd, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1PD

Quo Hair and Nail Design at 159 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7RS

Read More Fylde and Wyre roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Mobile hairdressers

Hair by Abi (based in Thornton Cleveleys)

Hair by Laura B (based in Blackpool)

Abby Faye (based in Poulton)