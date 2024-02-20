Last week we shared the story of a Lancashire hairdresser who has joined a national campaign, led by the Salon Employer’s Association, to lower VAT for hair salons in a bid to save them from decline.

A recent survey held by the Salon Employer’s Association found that over 50% of salon owners said that they were considering closing their business right now and 56% said they were 'close to breakdown’ or ‘having lots of sleepless nights’ due to the financial pressures on them.

To show the industry some support, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers in Lancashire and over 100 people were keen to offer their suggestions.

Below we have collected all the salons across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who were mentioned more than once by our readers:

The best hairdressers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre According to the Blackpool Gazette readers

Alistair's Barber and Hair Studio 111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA

Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon 20 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AN