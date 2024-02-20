News you can trust since 1873
Hairdressers Lancashire: the 30 best hair salons in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to you

Take a look at the best hair salons in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre according to the people that live there…

By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:35 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 08:40 GMT

Last week we shared the story of a Lancashire hairdresser who has joined a national campaign, led by the Salon Employer’s Association, to lower VAT for hair salons in a bid to save them from decline.

A recent survey held by the Salon Employer’s Association found that over 50% of salon owners said that they were considering closing their business right now and 56% said they were 'close to breakdown’ or ‘having lots of sleepless nights’ due to the financial pressures on them.

To show the industry some support, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers in Lancashire and over 100 people were keen to offer their suggestions.

Below we have collected all the salons across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who were mentioned more than once by our readers:

According to the Blackpool Gazette readers

1. The best hairdressers in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH

2. Salon glo

342 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 4BH

111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA

3. Alistair's Barber and Hair Studio

111 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA

20 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AN

4. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon

20 St Anne's Rd, Blackpool FY4 2AN

11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

5. R.D.S Hairdressing

11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

38 Holmfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 9RU

6. Salon K

38 Holmfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 9RU

