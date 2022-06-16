We joined tour guide Stephen Mercer for a behind-the-scenes look at the beautiful venue to capture it at finest. It was also an opportunity to see intricate work going on inside the Renaissance Room, during its extensive restoration, to experience what it's like under the stage and to reveal parts which theatre-goes can’t access. There’s even a bathroom fit for royalty. Gazette photographer Dan Martino was there to capture these unique scenes.
