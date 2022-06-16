We had special access to go under the stage at the Opera House - a scene you would not normally see

21 pictures reveal the secrets of Blackpool Winter Gardens, its web of incredible rooms and areas you never see

Blackpool Winter Gardens is one of the resort’s best-loved treasures.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:45 pm

We joined tour guide Stephen Mercer for a behind-the-scenes look at the beautiful venue to capture it at finest. It was also an opportunity to see intricate work going on inside the Renaissance Room, during its extensive restoration, to experience what it's like under the stage and to reveal parts which theatre-goes can’t access. There’s even a bathroom fit for royalty. Gazette photographer Dan Martino was there to capture these unique scenes.

1. Winter Gardens tour

Alison Skelly painting gold leaf in the Renaissance room. Initially the room's primary use was as a restaurant and high class cocktail bar both standalone but also for use by people visiting the theatre and Empress Ballroom

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Winter Gardens tour

The Opera House iconic art-deco design is stand-out

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Winter Gardens tour

The Winter Gardens has its very own Royal Bathroom

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Winter Gardens tour

The intricate workings back stage have kept the lights glowing and music flowing for more than a century

Photo: Daniel Martino

