But do you really? Here are 11 strange but true facts about Blackpool and the Fylde coast that might just surprise you ...
1. High do
Escapologist Karl Bartoni married Wendy Stokes mid-air at the of the Blackpool Tower in 1985, two years after he had performed three daring escapes suspended from the Tower. With a vicar, choir and church organ on the top of the Blackpool Tower, the couple were lowered from its top in an open cage decorated with flowers, and married standing on a plank in mid-air 450 feet above a crowd of 20,000 people.
2. Princess of ... coins
Blackpool has a museum of oddities, including a portrait of Princess Diana made of 2500 penny coins. At Ripleys Believe It or Not museum and its odditorium you'll also find shrunken heads, a fertility statue which has had over 1,000 confirmed pregnancies, and a two-headed calf.
3. Life's a beach
Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers. Holding Grade II listed status, the North Pier was opened in 1863 and is the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by celebrated seaside architect Eugenius Birch. Central Pier followed in 1868, where a 108ft Ferris wheel known as the Big Wheel was installed in 1990. Finally, South Pier, originally called Victoria Pier, opened in 1893 and is the youngest of the three structures.
4. Golden oldie
Sir Hiram Maxim's Captive Flying Machine, known as the Flying Machines, is the oldest amusement park ride in Europe, opening in Blackpool Pleasure Beach in August 1904. As the ride rotates and picks up speed, the centrifugal force pushes each of the rockets outwards creating the ultimate flying experience.
