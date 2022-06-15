1. High do

Escapologist Karl Bartoni married Wendy Stokes mid-air at the of the Blackpool Tower in 1985, two years after he had performed three daring escapes suspended from the Tower. With a vicar, choir and church organ on the top of the Blackpool Tower, the couple were lowered from its top in an open cage decorated with flowers, and married standing on a plank in mid-air 450 feet above a crowd of 20,000 people.

