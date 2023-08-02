Take a look at the pictures from a fundraising football match held in honour of a St Annes toddler suffering from a brain tumour.

On Friday, July 28, the community gathered around the family of 3-year-old Verity Raynor for an important fundraising event after what has been “the worst two years” of their lives.

Verity, known by friends and family as ‘Voo Voo’, was diagnosed with a glioma of the optic pathway when she was just one year old and has had continuous chemotherapy ever since.

Family friend Ryan Smith, also known as Big Ry’, held the fundraising charity match hoping to raise enough funds for the family to go away when Verity feels better.

Commenting on the event, Verity’s mum Lilly Jordan said: “Wow what a fabulous evening, we are so lucky to have such wonderful friends and such a supportive community.

"We can’t thank our best friends Ryan Smith, Claire Marie Crooks and Luke Halstead enough for all of their hard work and dedication to making the event so successful

"Thank you to everyone that came, donated prizes, balloons, candy carts, and got involved in the raffle. Your support means the world to us!

“Verity is such a lucky little girl to have the whole of Blackpool behind her!”

The football match comes after another family friend, Luke Halstead held a charity boxing match earlier this year for the same cause, with both Luke and Ry’ captaining up the respective football teams on Friday night.

Big Ry’ told the Gazette: “It went brilliantly, nearly 300 people came and we raised 10 grand from both events! I’m also going to host a 10k in November so look out for it.”

Photographer Grassroots Media Channel was there on the night to capture the scenes, take a look below:

3-year-old Verity Raynor, whom the match was in honour of

The fundraising match was the idea of Ryan Smith, pictured

Verity and Felicity got to arrive in a horse drawn carriage.

Ryan Smith (left) and Luke Halstead (right) the two team captains

Verity and sister Felicity enjoy the bouncy slide

Verity with her dad and sister, Ryan Smith, Luke Halstead and the match officials

All the participating players

Verity and Felicity led out the players

