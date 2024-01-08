News you can trust since 1873
14 historical meanings behind Blackpool area place names from Scandinavian origins to Old English phrases

The urban history of Blackpool and the rest of the Fylde Coast is complex, ancient and fascinating.
By Claire Lark
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT

We have our well-known towns but they are entwined with smaller districts, suburbs and villages which all have their own identity and many of which can be traced back centuries.

Earliest settlements are even mentioned in the Domesday Book. But where do their names come from? Why is Blackpool called Blackpool and where did the name Cleveleys originate? We’ve researched 14 different towns and districts on our beloved Fylde Coast to discover the heritage of their titles.

Where does the name Blackpool derive from? And Cleveleys and Lytham...

Blackpool itself was first seen in medieval ages. It takes its name from the black pool of water was known as 'Le Pull' - a discoloured stream draining Marton Mere and Marton Moss through peat lands. The stream ran alongside Blackpool Old Road to the sea

This one makes sense. It's thought the name Anchorsholme comes from the old Scandinavian word 'holmr' which means a piece of dry ground in a marsh which forms an island. And 'Anchors' means a location where someone would fasten up a boat. Pictured are shops in the Anchorsholme area of East Pines Drive

The name Poulton derives from old English meaning 'settlement by the pool' - in this case Skippool. There have been different spellings through the years including Pultun, Polton, Potton, Poolton and Poulton. The Le-Fylde part, which means in the district of Fylde, came in 1842 with the arrival of the Penny Post to distinguish our Poulton from Poulton-le-Sands in Morecambe

This goes way back as well - the name Bispham comes from the ‘ham’ or village of the Biscop family of the 7th Century

Thornton's main point of interest is by far its historic Marsh Mill. The name Thornton derives from the word 'thorn' relating to a thorn bush and the old English 'tun' which means enclosure or settlement

