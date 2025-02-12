One of the Fylde Coast’s best-loved restaurants is up for sale after a quarter of a century of award-winning business.

After 25 years owners at Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar at Marsh Mill Village, husband and wife Paul Moss and Caroline Upton have taken the decision to put the restaurant on the market in order to focus on their booming event catering business.

The popular eatery in Marsh Mill, Fleetwood Road North, which consistently wows critics and diners has once again been awarded the Bib Gourmand - recognising value for money - making it 19 years in a row. | Google

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the restaurant said they were delighted with the win and thanked the ‘fabulous team for their hard work, creativity, and service’.

Announcing the news that they were selling the business Caroline said: “This March marks twenty-five years since we started the restaurant from scratch, and we’ve had an incredible experience with our wonderful customers, staff and suppliers – in many ways, it has given us the best years of our lives and we’ve made friends and memories that will last forever.

“But after a quarter of a century, it’s time to turn the page.”

The gorgeous interior. | James Jebson/Twelve/Michelin Guide

She added: “As the restaurant’s reputation grew, we found ourselves increasingly being asked to provide catering at other venues and as a result we set up Twelve Event Management fifteen years ago.

“We’ve grown that side of the business from nothing in 2010 to over 200 events per year – weddings, family parties and corporate events at venues on the Fylde Coast and beyond including The River Barn in Poulton-le-Fylde, The Glass House in Staining and Lancashire’s oldest family home, Browsholme Hall located just outside Clitheroe.

“It’s been well documented that the hospitality sector has had a challenging few years with the ripple effect of Covid and a rising cost-of-living, but both the restaurant and our event catering have really bucked this trend, so we have taken the decision to focus on the latter.

“The restaurant will always have a special place in our hearts, but we felt the event catering opportunity was just too big to miss.”

The restaurant has won many regional awards for its celebrated menu of local and seasonal British dishes with favourites over the years including Boddingtons Soup,

Three cuts of Bowland Forest beef, Triple-cooked dripping fat chips and much-loved desserts Banana Butty and Fisherman’s Friend pina colada.

Twelve has held a prized Michelin Bib Gourmand and 2 AA rosettes since 2006.

Kays Commercial Estate Agents in Blackpool is handling the sale of the restaurant.