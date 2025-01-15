Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Management of a much loved community pub in Blackpool have announced they are to pull their last pint after nearly 12 years.

From next month The Bridge pub, located at 124 Lytham Road, will be under new management.

Announcing the news on their social media current management said that it was with a ‘heavy heart’ that they had decided to call time after exhausting every avenue but that owing to rising costs and police restrictions on away football fans had been the ‘nail in the coffin’.

The Bridge Pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool. | Submit

The post read: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have decided to hand notice in on The Bridge.

“We have been with you coming up 12 years this July and loved every minute of it.

“With increasing cost rises and and other factors beyond our control we can no longer make it work.

“With the new government budgets of increased national insurance, Business rates, minimum wage and the annual increase in beer prices pending in the next few month this will mean that beer prices need to go up an estimated 30/40p per pint in an already price driven market.”

“We have had some great times over the last 12 years and we haven’t taken this decision easily.

“We have tried every which way possible to make it work. Including putting Stacy in the venue as the manager for a new set of eyes, ideas and presence.

“All entertainment will cease as it’s not been covering its costs through the winter.”

“The Brewery have already found someone to take over and we hope they have some different ideas that might make the Bridge survive.”

Loyalty cards will no longer work once the handover is complete as that was one of the current management’s discounts to their loyal customers.

However, free pool and the juke box will be provided alongside sports channels.

The post added: “We thank all of the people that have worked for us over the years both entertainment and on the bar you made the bridge what it has been.

“To all our customers past and present big thank you for your support you will still be able to see us in the other two venues Stanley Showbar Blackpool & Garlands Blackpool we look forward to welcoming you.

“Big Thank you and HugsSteven, Scott & Elaine.”

Their current notice will end on Thursday February 27.