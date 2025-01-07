Umami World Kitchen all-you-can eat restaurant announces opening date for Church Street location in Blackpool
Umami World Kitchen which serves up many dishes such as curries, pizza, sushi, teppanyaki, and pasta is earmarked to open at the former Chinese Buffet located at 61-63 Church Street.
Diners, who will pay one price for the eat-all-you-want buffet, will be able to choose from a range of 100 different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian dishes.
A range of alcoholic and soft drink will also be available to choose from.
The popular chain with restaurants worldwide will open to the public on Wednesday, January 15.
Early bookings can be made HERE.
