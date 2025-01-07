Umami World Kitchen all-you-can eat restaurant announces opening date for Church Street location in Blackpool

An all you can eat global buffet restaurant offering hundreds of tasty international dishes has announced when it will be opening in Blackpool.

Umami World Kitchen which serves up many dishes such as curries, pizza, sushi, teppanyaki, and pasta is earmarked to open at the former Chinese Buffet located at 61-63 Church Street.

Inside one of the many gorgeous Umami World Kitchen restaurants. | Umami World Kitchen

Diners, who will pay one price for the eat-all-you-want buffet, will be able to choose from a range of 100 different cross-cultural cuisines including Chinese, Italian, Indian and Malaysian dishes.

Umami World Kitchens has worldwide restaurants and serves up a range of delicious dishes. | Umami World Kitchens

A range of alcoholic and soft drink will also be available to choose from.

The popular chain with restaurants worldwide will open to the public on Wednesday, January 15.

Early bookings can be made HERE.

