A dog friendly food and wine bar has opened its doors in Lytham.

Cafe Gloria, located at 5 Church Road, is run by owners Izzy and Tim Shaw and also serves up a 'Menu a La Bark' for your beloved pooches.

Cafe Gloria has opened its doors in Lytham. | Cafe Gloria

Alongside, water bowls, many treats and blankets for dogs, humans are also catered for with a selection of coffee, cake, fresh smoothies and delicious breakfasts, brunches and lunches to choose from.

Having only opened last Saturday, the cafe is already winning over customers who have left five star reviews.

One person called it ‘superb’, while another added that it had ‘fabulous staff and a lovely atmosphere’.

Izzy and Tim said: “We are very doggy friendly and have a fantastic 'Menu a La Bark' for them.

“A huge thank you for all the visitors, love and support we have received on our first day, it was ‘Glorious’!”

They added: “Our boozy menu is still to come, and we have an exciting announcement to follow about special evenings and supper clubs so watch this space!”

The gorgeous green and wooden coloured interior alongside blankets and dog snacks for our furry friends. | Cafe Gloria

Opening hours are as follows:

Monday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Tuesday - 9.30am - 2pm.

Wednesday - Closed.

Thursday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Friday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Saturday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Sunday - 9.30am - 4pm.