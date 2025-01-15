Dog friendly food and wine bar Cafe Gloria opens in Lytham

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:30 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A dog friendly food and wine bar has opened its doors in Lytham.

Cafe Gloria, located at 5 Church Road, is run by owners Izzy and Tim Shaw and also serves up a 'Menu a La Bark' for your beloved pooches.

Cafe Gloria has opened its doors in Lytham.Cafe Gloria has opened its doors in Lytham.
Cafe Gloria has opened its doors in Lytham. | Cafe Gloria

Alongside, water bowls, many treats and blankets for dogs, humans are also catered for with a selection of coffee, cake, fresh smoothies and delicious breakfasts, brunches and lunches to choose from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having only opened last Saturday, the cafe is already winning over customers who have left five star reviews.

One person called it ‘superb’, while another added that it had ‘fabulous staff and a lovely atmosphere’.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Izzy and Tim said: “We are very doggy friendly and have a fantastic 'Menu a La Bark' for them.Izzy and Tim said: “We are very doggy friendly and have a fantastic 'Menu a La Bark' for them.
Izzy and Tim said: “We are very doggy friendly and have a fantastic 'Menu a La Bark' for them. | Cafe Gloria

Izzy and Tim said: “We are very doggy friendly and have a fantastic 'Menu a La Bark' for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A huge thank you for all the visitors, love and support we have received on our first day, it was ‘Glorious’!”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They added: “Our boozy menu is still to come, and we have an exciting announcement to follow about special evenings and supper clubs so watch this space!”

The gorgeous green and wooden coloured interior alongside blankets and dog snacks for our furry friends.The gorgeous green and wooden coloured interior alongside blankets and dog snacks for our furry friends.
The gorgeous green and wooden coloured interior alongside blankets and dog snacks for our furry friends. | Cafe Gloria

Opening hours are as follows:

Monday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Tuesday - 9.30am - 2pm.

Wednesday - Closed.

Thursday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Friday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Saturday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Sunday - 9.30am - 4pm.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireCafe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice