5 . Creed

Creed is a loveable energetic one-year-old Lurcher. He came into the RSCPA through no fault of his own after him and his family were in a house fire and could no longer give him the care he needed. Creed was unsure what cuddles were when arriving but now he’s an affectionate little boy and loves a good kiss and cuddle. He can live with children of secondary school age 11+, but no other pets. Photo: RSPCA