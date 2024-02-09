Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar: Thornton restaurant retains place in Michelin Guide
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thornton's Twelve Restaurant and Bar has retained its place in this year's Michelin Guide.
The eatery in Marsh Mill, Fleetwood Road North, has once again been awarded the Bib Gourmand - recognising value for money - making it 19 years in a row.
In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the restaurant said they were delighted". They said: "Thank you to our fabulous team for their hard work, creativity, and service, none of this would be possible without them. Thanks also to our suppliers providing our amazing produce from #Lancashire and of course our wonderful customers for your continued support of our community restaurant."
What did the critics say?
"Dine surrounded by exposed bricks, reclaimed wood and graffiti art at this passionately run cocktail bar and restaurant set beside one of Europe’s tallest working windmills. The hearty, wholesome cooking has a refined edge and comes at great value for the quality of produce used. Dishes provide a good dose of flavour and the combinations are pleasingly complementary."
What is The Bib Gourmand?
The Guide explains: "Since 1997, our best value for money restaurants – offering a three course meal at a reasonable price – have been pointed out using a special award: the Bib Gourmand. The price limit for Bib Gourmand consideration varies from country to country, depending on the cost of living, but the inspectors are searching for the same high quality, wherever they happen to be in the world."