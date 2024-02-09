Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornton's Twelve Restaurant and Bar has retained its place in this year's Michelin Guide.

The eatery in Marsh Mill, Fleetwood Road North, has once again been awarded the Bib Gourmand - recognising value for money - making it 19 years in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the restaurant said they were delighted". They said: "Thank you to our fabulous team for their hard work, creativity, and service, none of this would be possible without them. Thanks also to our suppliers providing our amazing produce from #Lancashire and of course our wonderful customers for your continued support of our community restaurant."

Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar in Thornton

What did the critics say?

"Dine surrounded by exposed bricks, reclaimed wood and graffiti art at this passionately run cocktail bar and restaurant set beside one of Europe’s tallest working windmills. The hearty, wholesome cooking has a refined edge and comes at great value for the quality of produce used. Dishes provide a good dose of flavour and the combinations are pleasingly complementary."

What is The Bib Gourmand?