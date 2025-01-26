Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a popular family-run Blackpool restaurant and cafe have announced the sad news that they are putting it up for sale after 37 years.

The Peppermill Cafe located at 15 Birley Street is still trading with the same staff but will be under new ownership.

Taking to Facebook to announce the news to their many customers, a spokesperson for the business said: “After 37 wonderful years of serving our community, we are announcing the sale of The Peppermill Cafe as we embark on our retirement journey.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve you, our loyal customers, and to be a part of so many special moments over the years.

“We’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our dedicated staff, both past and present. Your hard work, passion, and commitment have been the heart and soul of this cafe, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

Each of you has played a special role in making this place what it is, and we’re so grateful for the memories we’ve shared together.”

The Peppermill in June 1986. | National World

They added: “While we’re excited for what the future holds, we will always cherish the relationships we’ve built and the countless moments of joy that have come through our doors.

“Thank you for making The Peppermill Cafe a beloved part of your daily life.”

The post was met with hundreds of comments from well wishers thanking them for all the delicious food and memories over the many years.

They signed off the post by wishing the new owners the best.