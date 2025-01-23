Prime shop unit in Blackpool town centre up for sale at £145K

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A corner retail unit located in Blackpool town centre is up for sale at £145,000.

The two-storey shop premises, on the corner of Talbot Road and Abingdon Street, is regarded as a prime retail site for a potential buyer.

There is currently a three year lease, which runs until June 2026, which sees the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) operating a charity shop at a passing rent of £13,250 per annum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This corner retail property in Blackpool town centre is up for sale.This corner retail property in Blackpool town centre is up for sale.
This corner retail property in Blackpool town centre is up for sale. | Kays Peake Property Services

The extension of the lease after that date would be open to negotiation.

The shop unit provides approximately 150sqm of space.

The location is in the vicinity of major investment with the new tramway link to North Railway Station and a new 100 bed Holiday Inn.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice