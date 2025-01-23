Prime shop unit in Blackpool town centre up for sale at £145K
The two-storey shop premises, on the corner of Talbot Road and Abingdon Street, is regarded as a prime retail site for a potential buyer.
There is currently a three year lease, which runs until June 2026, which sees the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) operating a charity shop at a passing rent of £13,250 per annum.
The extension of the lease after that date would be open to negotiation.
The shop unit provides approximately 150sqm of space.
The location is in the vicinity of major investment with the new tramway link to North Railway Station and a new 100 bed Holiday Inn.
