Prime shop unit in Blackpool town centre up for sale at £145K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A corner retail unit located in Blackpool town centre is up for sale at £145,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey shop premises, on the corner of Talbot Road and Abingdon Street, is regarded as a prime retail site for a potential buyer.

There is currently a three year lease, which runs until June 2026, which sees the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) operating a charity shop at a passing rent of £13,250 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This corner retail property in Blackpool town centre is up for sale. | Kays Peake Property Services

The extension of the lease after that date would be open to negotiation.

The shop unit provides approximately 150sqm of space.

The location is in the vicinity of major investment with the new tramway link to North Railway Station and a new 100 bed Holiday Inn.