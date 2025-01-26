Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Lancashire for today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn blew in on Friday bringing with it disruption and destruction across Lancashire, forcing schools to close and travel to be suspended.

In an updated yellow weather warning, the Met Office has further extended the warning for wind for most of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for strong winds across Lancashire ahs been issued by the Met Office for Sunday. | Jonathan Porter /PressEye

A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest this morning, which will then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.

Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph.

Blackpool Zoo closed on Friday for the day due to Storm Éowyn. | Blackpool Zoo

Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption with delays to bus and train journeys alongside power cuts.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Should I Do?

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect until 5pm this evening.