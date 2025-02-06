The owners of a popular wine bar in Blackpool have issued a reopening update to their customers.

Le plonk wine bar located at 6-7 Cedar Square, closed on Sunday, January 12, for a small refurb.

Updating their customers this week, they said that work behind the scenes was well underway but the front of house furniture etc would not be arriving until the end of this month.

Posting on their social media feed they said: “Just a little update as to where we are up to.

“The work behind the scenes in the kitchen, cellar and new toilets are nearly complete, but the front of house work, bar and new furniture and new beer lines aren’t arriving until end of Feb.

“We don’t want to put the new front of bar stuff out until everything arrives together, so we will be reopening again this Friday to Sunday and then the following week Wednesday till Sunday throughout February, with the remaining work being finished Mondays and Tuesdays through February and in to March, then returning to 7 days a week for Easter.”

They added that they had a little break during January but could not wait to welcome everyone back 2025!

Wanting to bring something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’, Le Plonk Wine Bar opened in July 2023 offering an extensive menu of lavish champagnes alongside reasonably-priced whites, reds and roses to suit all tastes and budgets.