Owners of Le plonk wine bar on Cedar Square in Blackpool issue update on reopening

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST
The owners of a popular wine bar in Blackpool have issued a reopening update to their customers.

Le plonk wine bar located at 6-7 Cedar Square, closed on Sunday, January 12, for a small refurb.

Updating their customers this week, they said that work behind the scenes was well underway but the front of house furniture etc would not be arriving until the end of this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Le plonk wine bar located at 6-7 Cedar Square, closed on Sunday, January 12, for a small refurb. placeholder image
Le plonk wine bar located at 6-7 Cedar Square, closed on Sunday, January 12, for a small refurb. | Google

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Posting on their social media feed they said: “Just a little update as to where we are up to.

“The work behind the scenes in the kitchen, cellar and new toilets are nearly complete, but the front of house work, bar and new furniture and new beer lines aren’t arriving until end of Feb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We don’t want to put the new front of bar stuff out until everything arrives together, so we will be reopening again this Friday to Sunday and then the following week Wednesday till Sunday throughout February, with the remaining work being finished Mondays and Tuesdays through February and in to March, then returning to 7 days a week for Easter.”

Wanting to bring something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’, Le Plonk Wine Bar opened in July 2023.placeholder image
Wanting to bring something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’, Le Plonk Wine Bar opened in July 2023. | Le Plonk

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

They added that they had a little break during January but could not wait to welcome everyone back 2025!

Wanting to bring something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’, Le Plonk Wine Bar opened in July 2023 offering an extensive menu of lavish champagnes alongside reasonably-priced whites, reds and roses to suit all tastes and budgets.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolWine
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice