New wine bar brings soho-style dining experience to Blackpool with premium champagne and charcuterie

A new bar in Blackpool town centre is serving up bottles of fizz up to £495 and aims to bring the Soho and Mayfair-style drinking experience to the resort.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Jul 2023, 19:50 BST- 1 min read

Le Plonk Wine Bar opened last Friday – after a few set-backs, and brings something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’.

The venue, on Cedar Square, offers premium brands – including Bollinger and Dom Perignon, that will set you back a few hundred quid a bottle.

But they also offer an extensive menu of whites, reds and roses to suit all tastes and budgets – a wine-lover’s paradise!

New luxurious wine bar has opened in Blackpool town centre.
New luxurious wine bar has opened in Blackpool town centre.
It is also proposed to hold specialist wine tasting evenings and to create ”a true specialist wine bar concentrating first and foremost on wines” with guest sommeliers from across the UK.

The bar hopes to target theatre goers and visitors to the nearby Winter Gardens by offering pre-show refreshments.

Check back this weekend for a look inside this new luxury venue.

