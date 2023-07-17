New wine bar brings soho-style dining experience to Blackpool with premium champagne and charcuterie
Le Plonk Wine Bar opened last Friday – after a few set-backs, and brings something ‘stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre’.
The venue, on Cedar Square, offers premium brands – including Bollinger and Dom Perignon, that will set you back a few hundred quid a bottle.
But they also offer an extensive menu of whites, reds and roses to suit all tastes and budgets – a wine-lover’s paradise!
It is also proposed to hold specialist wine tasting evenings and to create ”a true specialist wine bar concentrating first and foremost on wines” with guest sommeliers from across the UK.
The bar hopes to target theatre goers and visitors to the nearby Winter Gardens by offering pre-show refreshments.
Check back this weekend for a look inside this new luxury venue.