Busy bus stop on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, to be temporarily suspended for 12 weeks
Junction improvement works will be carried out at the junction of Waterloo Road/Vicarage Lane from Monday, February 10, which are expected to last 12 weeks, weather permitting.
The bus stop on Waterloo Road will be temporarily suspended throughout the works.
To maintain the flow of traffic the roads will remain open at all times throughout the works however these will be operating on reduced lanes.
Businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
However, parking restrictions may be required throughout the works and will be removed outside of working hours when possible.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The works are required to update the crossing facilties across all roads at the junction.
“The crossings will feature additional safety measures such as tactile paving surfaces, crossing control push buttons and tactile cones on crossing control boxes, all to help guide pedestrians safely across the road.”
It is hoped that by redesigning the junction will also enable traffic to flow better, as vehicles travelling westbound on Waterloo Road and Southbound onto Vicarage Lane will be able to run simultaneously.
Working hours for the works to be carried out will be between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, although some Saturday works may also be required.
Lane closures will be removed outside of working hours when possible to minimise disruption.
