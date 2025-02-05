Yeadon Way in Blackpool to close for five days of roadworks
Yeadon way will be inaccesible to motorists from certain hours from next week to allow for regular maintenance work to be carried out.
The work will include things such as repairing damaged barriers, and maintenance to street lighting.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We’ll be carrying out our regular maintenance work on Yeadon Way next week to ensure that residents and visitors can continue to safely use the road, including removing overhanging vegetation, cleaning out blocked gullies, repairing damaged barriers and maintenance to street lighting.”
To safely carry out these essential works, Yeadon Way will be closed from Monday, February 10 for approximately five days, weather permitting.
To minimise disruption to residents, the closure will be in place Monday to Friday, between 9am to 3pm.
The road will be open as usual outside of these hours.
A diversion will be in place along Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road, St Annes Road, Squires Gate Lane and Progress Way and vice versa.