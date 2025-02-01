Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:48 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and six weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 327 roadworks beginning between Monday, Febrauary 3 and Sunday, February 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 3 and Febraury 9

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 3 and Febraury 9 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Feb 3-Feb 5

2. Lodge Lane, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure is required for safety of the engineers for replacement of telegraph pole . When: Feb 3-Feb 5

3. Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure is required for safety of the engineers for replacement of telegraph pole . When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5

4. Park Lane, Winmarleigh

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5

5. Broad Lane, Winmarleigh

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 600m of track in the carriageway footway and verge to allow duct install end to end and then Joint bays to allow cable pulling. When: Feb 3-Mar 23

6. Lancaster Road, Pilling

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 600m of track in the carriageway footway and verge to allow duct install end to end and then Joint bays to allow cable pulling. When: Feb 3-Mar 23 | Google Maps

