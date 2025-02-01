Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and six weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 327 roadworks beginning between Monday, Febrauary 3 and Sunday, February 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 3 and Febraury 9 | Google Maps
2. Lodge Lane, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply
When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps
3. Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure is required for safety of the engineers for replacement of telegraph pole .
When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps
4. Park Lane, Winmarleigh
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required
When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps
5. Broad Lane, Winmarleigh
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required
When: Feb 3-Feb 5 | Google Maps
6. Lancaster Road, Pilling
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 600m of track in the carriageway footway and verge to allow duct install end to end and then Joint bays to allow cable pulling.
When: Feb 3-Mar 23 | Google Maps
