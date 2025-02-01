Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and six weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 327 roadworks beginning between Monday, Febrauary 3 and Sunday, February 9, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between February 3 and Febraury 9

Lodge Lane, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply When: Feb 3-Feb 5

Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road Closure is required for safety of the engineers for replacement of telegraph pole . When: Feb 3-Feb 5

Park Lane, Winmarleigh What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5

Broad Lane, Winmarleigh What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for the safety of engineers for accessing the overhead and underground structures and Hoist required When: Feb 3-Feb 5