A new £8.72m ride at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach will change the town’s skyline, according to resort bosses.

James Cox, director of marketing, sales and PR at the resport made the announcement about the 138ft tall Gyro Swing as part of the 2025 Season Launch event today.

Where will it be?

The attraction is being added to the park’s line up of rides in 2026, and work has already begun on its delivery. The Bowl-A-Drome building - an arcade near the River Caves ride, is being demolished to make way.

Mr Cox said: “It’s going to change the skyline once again, like we did with the Big One in 1994. You’ll be able to see this 138ft attraction from the exterior of the park. It’s something really exciting for the people in Blackpool, the hoteliers of Blackpool, and anyone looking to visit Blackpool and obviously us at the Pleasure Beach.”

What is a Gyro Swing?

The ride is a giant spinning pendulum that swings 120 degrees and reaches 138 feet at its highest point.

It can seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and will experience an exhilarating feeling of flying. Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with this new ride almost double that in size.

What will the ride experience be like?

The ride - still to be named - will be located in the north of the park close to the perimeter, meaning riders will feel as though they are being swung over the sea.

Changes to the park

The announcement comes at a time of change and evolution for the park, which is still owned by the Thompson family that founded it.

Last month park bosses announced that five smaller rides - Eddie Stobart Convoy, Alpine Rallye, Thompson Carousel, Gallopers, and Red Arrows Skyforce - will be removed, allowing them to “reinvest into a bigger and better future”.

But there is better news for the iconic 1905 River Caves water ride, which was closed all last season. Bosses say this will be reimagined and reopened, and the Grade II-listed Grand National will reopen later this season to celebrate its 90th birthday.