When I Let Go, Healing Began: A story of recovery and faith

Where I End, You Begin — a story of recovery, faith, and transformation.

There was a time when I couldn’t see a way out. Addiction had stripped everything from me — my peace, my purpose, and the people I loved most. I didn’t just lose control; I lost myself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where I End, You Begin was born out of that wreckage — not as a book, but as a map back to life. It’s the story of how surrender became strength, how faith replaced fear, and how recovery gave me a second chance at being the man I was meant to be.

For years I lived in a cycle of chaos — always chasing something to fill the hole inside. I hurt people I loved and lost the trust of those who mattered most. Every time I said never again, I found myself back in the same darkness. I wasn’t living; I was just surviving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My breaking point wasn’t dramatic — it was quiet. It was a moment of truth when I finally saw that my best thinking had destroyed everything good in my life. I was beaten, broken, and done pretending I could fix it on my own. That’s when recovery found me. Not in grand gestures, but in small acts of honesty, surrender, and willingness.

The book born from my own recovery — a story of surrender, faith, and finding a new way to live.

Through the Twelve Steps, I began to see that freedom wasn’t about trying harder — it was about letting go. The real miracle was realising that I didn’t have to carry it all anymore. Faith became something living, not theory. Slowly, life started to rebuild from the inside out.

Where I End, You Begin came from those experiences — from journal entries, prayers, and lessons learned on the road to recovery. It’s not a book about addiction; it’s about awakening. About what happens when self-will ends and grace begins.

Today I sponsor men who remind me where I came from. I share my story because I know what it’s like to believe you’re too far gone — and I know the truth: no one is beyond recovery. There is a way out. There is a God who meets us where we are. And there is always hope, no matter how far we’ve fallen.