When I Let Go, Healing Began: A story of recovery and faith
Where I End, You Begin was born out of that wreckage — not as a book, but as a map back to life. It’s the story of how surrender became strength, how faith replaced fear, and how recovery gave me a second chance at being the man I was meant to be.
For years I lived in a cycle of chaos — always chasing something to fill the hole inside. I hurt people I loved and lost the trust of those who mattered most. Every time I said never again, I found myself back in the same darkness. I wasn’t living; I was just surviving.
My breaking point wasn’t dramatic — it was quiet. It was a moment of truth when I finally saw that my best thinking had destroyed everything good in my life. I was beaten, broken, and done pretending I could fix it on my own. That’s when recovery found me. Not in grand gestures, but in small acts of honesty, surrender, and willingness.
Through the Twelve Steps, I began to see that freedom wasn’t about trying harder — it was about letting go. The real miracle was realising that I didn’t have to carry it all anymore. Faith became something living, not theory. Slowly, life started to rebuild from the inside out.
Where I End, You Begin came from those experiences — from journal entries, prayers, and lessons learned on the road to recovery. It’s not a book about addiction; it’s about awakening. About what happens when self-will ends and grace begins.
Today I sponsor men who remind me where I came from. I share my story because I know what it’s like to believe you’re too far gone — and I know the truth: no one is beyond recovery. There is a way out. There is a God who meets us where we are. And there is always hope, no matter how far we’ve fallen.