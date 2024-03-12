Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mum of a man who went missing eight years ago has sent him a heartfelt message in the hope he is reading this.

Heartbroken Tracey Graham has spent nearly a decade in limbo as to her son Shane's whereabouts after he went missing in 2016.

Shane (pictured) went missing eight years ago.

He was 26 and working as a landscaper for an artificial grass company, when he disappeared on April 29, 2016. He had been working at a house on Ansdell Road in Lytham.

He was last seen shortly after leaving the property, walking down Eddington Road towards the Inner Promenade.

Around £300 rent money had been left in his flat, along with his wallet.

His mum, dad Ron, and sister Carissa still have no solid clues about what happened to him. Tracey has previously said she can learn to live without ever seeing her precious son again – as long as she knows he is alive and well. Issuing a plea in the hope he is reading this, Tracey said: "Shane, my baby boy my fine young man, please read this over and over.

"There is nothing you could do to stop me loving you. If you think there is then your head is playing mind games.

"Please know I've considered everything by now and I still of course love you."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police to the Gazette last week that while they understood how distressing this must be for his family, they had carried out numerous extensive enquiries to no avail.