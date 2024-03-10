Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said they are reviewing the case of a missing man who vanished without a trace right years ago.

Shane Graham, who worked as a landscaper for an artificial grass company, was 26 when he disappeared on April 29, 2016. He had been working at a house on Ansdell Road in Lytham on the day he went missing.

He was last seen shortly after leaving the property, walking down Eddington Road towards the Inner Promenade.

His last text message, sent to his boss, was timed at 10.39am.

Around £300 rent money had been left in his flat, along with his wallet.

Despite numerous appeals for information, he has never been seen or heard from since, leaving his heartbroken family without answers.

Sign up for our free newsletters now A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate that the investigation to locate Shane is now over seven years old and, unfortunately to date, has not been successful in locating him and we understand how distressing this must be for his family.

"We’ve carried out extensive enquiries in relation to CCTV, telephony, searches of open land and waterways, enquiries with associates, witnesses, health agencies and financial checks and numerous media appeals, prior to the decision to archive the investigation which was made in 2017."

The spokesperson added: "Police have to make difficult decisions about missing persons investigations based on risk, threat and vulnerability, information and active lines of enquiry.

"At certain points of an investigation, it may be necessary to archive the case, this does not mean that the case is closed, and it will be regularly reviewed and any new information will be fully investigated."