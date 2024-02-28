Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family are still desperately searching for answers eight years on from when their son went missing.

Shane Graham, who was 26 when he disappeared on April 29, 2016, would have turned 34 this week.

Remembering him on his birthday, a post circulating on social media yesterday (Tuesday) with a picture of Shane on a missing persons poster and a heartfelt message above it simply read', Today is Shane's birthday'.

Shane, who worked as a landscaper for an artificial grass company, was working at a house on Ansdell Road on the day he disappeared.

Have you seen Shane?

He was last seen shortly after leaving the property, walking down Eddington Road towards the Inner Promenade.

His last text message, sent to his boss, was timed at 10.39am.

Around £300 rent money had been left in his flat, along with his wallet. He has never been seen or heard from since.

His heartbroken mum Tracey Graham has previously said she can learn to live without ever seeing her precious son again – as long as she knows he is alive and well.

Appeals for information have appeared in The Gazette, other newspapers, and on BBC Crimewatch.

In December 2017, the family was targeted by a cruel texting troll who claimed he had found Shane living on the streets of Manchester – but when police searched the area he was nowhere to be found.

Lancashire Police traced the texter, and it emerged that he had concocted the entire thing.

A possible sighting of Shane earlier that year at the Ma Kelly’s bar in Fleetwood could never be verified, as by the time it was reported to his family, the CCTV footage taken on the night had been routinely taped over.

An Instagram video of a man resembling Shane, shared with the family, also proved fruitless. Now, eight years on his mum, dad Ron, and sister Carissa still have no solid clues about what happened to him.