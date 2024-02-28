Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calls are being made for a multi-million pound financial lifeline which has helped thousands of vulnerable families in Blackpool to be extended.

One family in the town were on the brink of losing their home until they received food vouchers from the scheme.

The council is calling for the Household Support Fund to be extended

Blackpool Council has now added its voice to organisations such as Barnardo’s and the Children’s Society to ask the government to extend the Household Support Fund which is due to end on March 31. The fund enables councils to provide emergency support whether that is so families can buy essentials such as food, energy or help with providing white goods or furniture.

In the last year Blackpool Council has supported more than 27,000 households including families with children, strugging with the cost of living crisis and needing help with higher rental and mortgage costs

The town has received more than £8m in Household Support funding, some of which can be used to provide food vouchers. In one case it meant a mother could use her benefits to keep the bailiffs away and to help her get on top of things after fleeing domestic violence. Without the help of the household support fund, the family would have had possessions taken by bailiffs and faced the potential loss of their home.

Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member levelling up (people), said: “The Household Support fund has helped us provide essential support to vulnerable households.

“During school holidays, we have been able to provide support to over 5,000 families eligible for free school meals. Blackpool has the high percentage of pupils eligible for free school meals and this support is now at risk of coming to an end at very short notice.

“We have also been able to deliver a vast range of support projects through partnership with our local voluntary sector, a substantial element of this will not be sustainable without this essential funding.”

Mark Russell, Chief Executive of The Children’s Society, said “The Household Support Fund has provided a vital safety net for so many families facing financial crisis and destitution.We are really concerned that if the funding is not renewed past March these vouchers will disappear and holiday hunger will be a major issue.”