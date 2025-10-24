There appears to be a momentary loss of communication betwen the two councils who fund the much-loved Fleetwood to Knott End ferry.

The ferry service was able to continue in 2022 thanks to an £80,000 investment from Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council, which allowed the service to run until April 2026.

At Wyre’s full council meeting on Thursday October 23, Cllr Peter Le Marinel, Planning Policy and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, said he had not had a response from County Hall about the way forward after April next year.

Funding for the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry is due to come to an end next year - and it is hoped the support will continue | Third party

Asked by Great Eccleston member, Cllr Peter Cartridge, if funding for the ferry would continue, Cllr Le Marinell said he was still waiting for a reply from County, despite efforts to get a response.

However, the County Council has since issued a statement saying discussions between the two parties were continuing.

In the meeting, Cllr Le Marinel said: “We had a meeting with my LCC opposite number, Cllr Alice Jones and we told her we’re happy to continue the subsidy.

“She said it was important to have the ferry but that was her view and she had no idea what LCC’s opinion was.

“She told me she’d contact the officer dealing with it – I’ve since emailed twice, heard nothing back from anybody.

“Coun Jones did respond and said she was waiting to find out too, which I thought was peculiar.

“We are up in the air at the moment. The parties interested would like a longer contract.

“We at Wyre are happy to continue the funding but we are now waiting for LCC and they have been completely silent on the issue. I’d be very unhappy if the funding didn’t continue.”

However, asked for a comment on the situation, Lancashire County Council have now issued a statement, saying discussions are continuing.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The contract for the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry service is issued and managed by Wyre Borough Council in partnership with the county council.

“The contract with the current operator, Wyre Marine, runs until 2026. Discussions are ongoing with the operator and both councils on how to sustain the ferry in the future and how the service can be maintained going forward.

“Lancashire County Council and Wyre Borough Council have committed to continue to fund the Ferry until April 2026 while these plans are developed.”

Currently run by Wyre Marine Services, using the vessel Wyre Rose, the ferry crosses the River Wyre in about five minutes, and can carry up to 35 passengers.

It provides a vital link between Fleetwood and the Over Wyre communities of Knott End, Preesall and Pilling and has been doing so since 1841.