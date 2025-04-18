Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Fleetwood to Knott End ferry service is back in service after a winter closure for maintenance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved its return at 5 pm on Thursday.

Currently run by Wyre Marine Services, using the vessel Wyre Rose, the ferry crosses the River Wyre in about five minutes, and can carry up to 35 passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wyre Rose ferry is back in service after a winter closure for maintenance | Contributed

It provides a vital link between Fleetwood and the Over Wyre communities of Knott End, Preesall and Pilling.

In a statement on social media, the operator said: “We are so glad to be back on the water!

“We hope to see you all soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Easter sailing times

The ferry will run on the following schedule for Easter weekend:

Good Friday: 12.45pm - 5.45pm

Saturday: 12.45pm - 5.45pm

Easter Sunday: 1.45pm - 5.45pm

Bank Holiday Monday: 7:45am - 08:15am, 2.45pm - 5.45pm

Further times will be posted after Easter.

Passengers should check for updates as times may change due to weather or tides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Important information for passengers

The ferry departs at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour from Fleetwood.

Cash only – no card payments accepted.

For inquiries, call or text 07793270934.

Passengers at Knott End should walk down the slipway to board.

Passenger Fares (each way):

Adults and children: £2.50

Babies: £1.50

Bikes: £0.50

Dogs: £0.50

Jet Ski/Boat Launch: £10

Annual Membership: £65 (April – April)

The Wyre Rose ferry has run since 1841, linking local communities. It was temporarily closed for maintenance in December but returned in time for Easter weekend.

Although not operated by Wyre Council, the authority supports the service along with Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, the ferry service was saved thanks to an £80,000 investment from the two authorities.

The funding, extending over a four year period from 2022, helped secure the future of the service, which has run since 1841.

County councillor Charles Edwards said at the time: "Its value can't be over-stated."