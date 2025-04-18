Fleetwood to Knott End ferry resumes service in time for Easter bank holiday weekend after winter closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved its return at 5 pm on Thursday.
Currently run by Wyre Marine Services, using the vessel Wyre Rose, the ferry crosses the River Wyre in about five minutes, and can carry up to 35 passengers.
It provides a vital link between Fleetwood and the Over Wyre communities of Knott End, Preesall and Pilling.
In a statement on social media, the operator said: “We are so glad to be back on the water!
“We hope to see you all soon. Thank you for your patience.”
Easter sailing times
The ferry will run on the following schedule for Easter weekend:
- Good Friday: 12.45pm - 5.45pm
- Saturday: 12.45pm - 5.45pm
- Easter Sunday: 1.45pm - 5.45pm
- Bank Holiday Monday: 7:45am - 08:15am, 2.45pm - 5.45pm
Further times will be posted after Easter.
Passengers should check for updates as times may change due to weather or tides.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Important information for passengers
- The ferry departs at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour from Fleetwood.
- Cash only – no card payments accepted.
- For inquiries, call or text 07793270934.
- Passengers at Knott End should walk down the slipway to board.
Passenger Fares (each way):
- Adults and children: £2.50
- Babies: £1.50
- Bikes: £0.50
- Dogs: £0.50
- Jet Ski/Boat Launch: £10
- Annual Membership: £65 (April – April)
The Wyre Rose ferry has run since 1841, linking local communities. It was temporarily closed for maintenance in December but returned in time for Easter weekend.
Although not operated by Wyre Council, the authority supports the service along with Lancashire County Council.
Two years ago, the ferry service was saved thanks to an £80,000 investment from the two authorities.
The funding, extending over a four year period from 2022, helped secure the future of the service, which has run since 1841.
County councillor Charles Edwards said at the time: "Its value can't be over-stated."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.