They were the nation’s power couple after finding love on ITV’s Love Island, but fast forward five years and it’s all turned sour for Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury amid cheating rumours.

The couple announced earlier this week that they had decided to part ways after five years, but were grateful for their daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have parted ways. | Getty

Many took to Twitter to express their shock at the news, with even Good Morning Britain weighing in on the debate asking the public if they were the modern day equivalent of Charles and Diana.

And while Molly-Mae’s Instagram has gained over 45,000 followers overnight, her ex Tommy has seen a decline of a whopping 20,000 amid multiple cheating rumours. But who are the pair who have dominated the headlines and taken the number one topic spot on Twitter this week?

Who is Molly-Mae?

The 25 year-old influencer from Hertfordshire was catapulated into fame when she appeared on Love Island season four in 2019 as a bombshell capturing the instant attention of Tommy.

Molly-Mae modelling for clothing brand PrettyLittleThing. | Photo Credit: Instagram/mollymae/prettylittlething

The pair enthralled viewers with their love story and were tipped to win the show, though ended up coming second to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who had only been together for a couple of weeks and split shortly after the series ended. Things moved fast for the couple once they were back in the UK as they moved in together in Manchester.

Leaving the villa she secured numerous deals with popular brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Look Fantastic, modelling clothes and launching her own hair products.

She went on to become brand creator for PrettyLittleThing before stepping down a couple of years later to focus on the couple’s daughter Bambi.

Last July the pair announced to their excited Instagram followers that they were engaged after Tommy proposed on a cliff in Ibiza.

The couple in happier times when Tommy proposed in Ibiza. | Molly-Mae Hughes on Instagram

In the run up to the split announcement she had put out numerous posts on how she was left alone with Bambi weeks on end and struggling while Tommy was away working.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday she shared the sad news on her story saying that ‘never in a million years’ did she think she would be writing such a thing and that she was ‘extremely upset’ that the relationship had ended.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury, 25, is a pro boxer and the brother of reality TV star Tyson Fury, 36, aka the Gypsy King, best known as the former heavywight world champion boxer.

Tommy pictured with his older brother Tyson. | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

He took time off from his boxing career in 2019 to star in the fifth series of the ITV2 dating reality television show Love Island and has currently won 10 fights.

However a fight he is not currently winning is the public’s favour as many have accused him of cheating on Molly numerous times.

He has since insisted the claims are 'false' and is said to be 'horrified' by the allegations.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad." He is currently in Macedonia. In a picture shared to Instagram, he was seen throwing up his signature boxing pose as he snapped a picture with a fan at the lively venue.

While it remains to be seen if this is truly the end for the couple, they have both agreed that their daughter Bambi is their main priority and have asked for privacy at this time.