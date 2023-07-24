Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hughes announce engagement in emotional instagram post

Molly, 24, shared the news to her 7.6 million Insatgram followers with an emotional video on Sunday night (July 23).

it comes after months of speculation about when Tommy, a 24-year-old boxer who frequents Moreceambe to visit brother Tyson, would pop the question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple first met on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019 and have remained a couple ever since.

Tommy Fury proposing to Molly-Mae Hughes. Image: Molly-Mae Hughes on Instagram

They had their first child, a daughter called Bambi, in September 2023.

In the black and white video, captioned “Forever. 23/07/23”, Molly can be seen walking down coastal steps to be met by Tommy, who is cradling Bambi.

Bambi is then passed to Molly as Tommy gets down on one knee to ask the big question. Afterwards, the pair exhange kisses and hugs before staring off into their beautiful surroundings, overlooking the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations, Stacey Solomon wrote: “Awww congratulations so happy for you all”, and Gemma Collins said: "So happy for you congratulations"

Advertisement Hide Ad