Love Island star Tommy Fury has beaten YouTube personality KSI on points in their widely anticipated fight in Manchester on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fury recently defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February and his win over KSI extends his record to 10-0 as a professional.

Brother Tyson, the WBC heavyweight champion, watched on at ringside as Fury landed several eye-catching blows. Despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was given 57-56 by two judges with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Fury was on Love Island, he met Molly-Mae Hague who he is now engaged to and has a daughter called Bambi.

Tommy Fury has defeated KSI in a shock win in front of a sold-out crowd at the AO Arena. The professional boxer beat the Youtuber in a majority decision on Saturday night

Hague posted to Instagram before the fight saying “Let’s go baby!!!”.

‘There will never be another Tyson Fury’

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life”.

“I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the fight, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and was visibly angry with the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win, I understand.”

The pair exchanged words after the judge’s decision before Fury left the ring.

KSI has a large following on YouTube and has become a successful entrepreneur and musician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were few spare seats to be seen and those that were filled up long before Fury’s entrance after 11.30pm to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

KSI came into the arena in a green Lamborghini alongside rapper Giggs.