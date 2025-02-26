A popular family-owned restaurant in Blackpool has thanked customers for their support following a difficult start to 2025.

Michael Wan’s Mandarin, located on Clifton Street, was forced to deal with significant damage after a water leak struck on February 10 - just one day before the restaurant was set to reopen for the new year.

The leak, caused by a faulty ice machine, led to the ceiling collapsing, throwing a wrench in the restaurant’s plans.

In a statement shared on social media, a spokesperson said: “One step forward and two back. A massive water leak from a faulty ice machine has brought the restaurant ceiling down.

“All hands to the pump to try and clean up ready to open tomorrow.

“We will be using our gorgeous first-floor dining room tomorrow (Tuesday, February 11) to serve all our customers.”

Local residents rallied around the restaurant with words of encouragement.

One person wrote: “I would sit in a pool of water to eat at your establishment. Hope you get it sorted ASAP.”

Another commented: “Oh no! After all your hard work as well. Hope you get it sorted quickly.”

A third shared: “Hope you get this sorted very soon. Good luck.”

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team, the damage was swiftly repaired by February 12.

The restaurant posted an update online, showing a picture of the beautiful dining room restored and ready for guests.

In closing, a spokesperson expressed their appreciation for the community's support: “Thank you all so much for your kind messages, we really do appreciate them and look forward to welcoming you all back again soon.”

In 2024, Michael Wan's Mandarin and its sister restaurant, Wok Inn, both appeared on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for the third year in a row.

Run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, both restaurants received high praise from customers, earning them a spot among the country’s finest dining establishments.

They were the only two restaurants in Lancashire to be awarded the top honour from the online reservations site.

Mrs Lai-Thomas said: "It’s amazing to think our little restaurant is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ramsay, Clare Smith and Michel Roux Jr!

“Thank you so much to all our amazing customers and especially to those who have left us a nice review."

