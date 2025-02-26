Michael Wan’s Mandarin in Blackpool thanks customers for their support after rocky start to 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 19:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular family-owned restaurant in Blackpool has thanked customers for their support following a difficult start to 2025.

Michael Wan’s Mandarin, located on Clifton Street, was forced to deal with significant damage after a water leak struck on February 10 - just one day before the restaurant was set to reopen for the new year.

The leak, caused by a faulty ice machine, led to the ceiling collapsing, throwing a wrench in the restaurant’s plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Wan’s Mandarin in Blackpool was forced to deal with significant damage after a water leakMichael Wan’s Mandarin in Blackpool was forced to deal with significant damage after a water leak
Michael Wan’s Mandarin in Blackpool was forced to deal with significant damage after a water leak | Michael Wan’s Mandarin

In a statement shared on social media, a spokesperson said: “One step forward and two back. A massive water leak from a faulty ice machine has brought the restaurant ceiling down.

“All hands to the pump to try and clean up ready to open tomorrow.

“We will be using our gorgeous first-floor dining room tomorrow (Tuesday, February 11) to serve all our customers.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local residents rallied around the restaurant with words of encouragement.

One person wrote: “I would sit in a pool of water to eat at your establishment. Hope you get it sorted ASAP.”

Another commented: “Oh no! After all your hard work as well. Hope you get it sorted quickly.”

A third shared: “Hope you get this sorted very soon. Good luck.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The leak, caused by a faulty ice machine, led to the ceiling collapsingThe leak, caused by a faulty ice machine, led to the ceiling collapsing
The leak, caused by a faulty ice machine, led to the ceiling collapsing | Michael Wan’s Mandarin

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team, the damage was swiftly repaired by February 12.

The restaurant posted an update online, showing a picture of the beautiful dining room restored and ready for guests.

In closing, a spokesperson expressed their appreciation for the community's support: “Thank you all so much for your kind messages, we really do appreciate them and look forward to welcoming you all back again soon.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2024, Michael Wan's Mandarin and its sister restaurant, Wok Inn, both appeared on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for the third year in a row.

Run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, both restaurants received high praise from customers, earning them a spot among the country’s finest dining establishments.

They were the only two restaurants in Lancashire to be awarded the top honour from the online reservations site.

In 2024, Michael Wan's Mandarin appeared on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UKIn 2024, Michael Wan's Mandarin appeared on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK
In 2024, Michael Wan's Mandarin appeared on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the UK | Google

Mrs Lai-Thomas said: "It’s amazing to think our little restaurant is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ramsay, Clare Smith and Michel Roux Jr!

“Thank you so much to all our amazing customers and especially to those who have left us a nice review."

You can read our review of Michael Wan's Mandarin HERE.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireResidentsCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice