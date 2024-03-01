Michael Wan's Mandarin makes it onto Open Table's list of highly rated restaurants for third year in a row
Michael Wan's Mandarin, on Clifton Street, and their sister restaurant Wok Inn, have appeared on the prestigious list - along with some of the top chefs in the UK! Using 1.2m reviews from over 10,000 restaurants, OpenTable compiled their Top 100.
Run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, Mandarin and Wok Inn were both highly praised by customers and the only two restaurants in Lancashire to be awarded the top honour from the online reservations site.
Mrs Lai-Thomas said: "It’s amazing to think our little restaurant is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ramsay, Clare Smith and Michel Roux Jr! .Thank you so much to all our amazing customers and especially to those who have left us a nice review."
