Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Wan's Mandarin, on Clifton Street, and their sister restaurant Wok Inn, have appeared on the prestigious list - along with some of the top chefs in the UK! Using 1.2m reviews from over 10,000 restaurants, OpenTable compiled their Top 100.

Run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, Mandarin and Wok Inn were both highly praised by customers and the only two restaurants in Lancashire to be awarded the top honour from the online reservations site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Lai-Thomas said: "It’s amazing to think our little restaurant is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ramsay, Clare Smith and Michel Roux Jr! .Thank you so much to all our amazing customers and especially to those who have left us a nice review."