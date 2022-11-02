Expectations are high, as Michael Wan’s Mandarin has been hailed as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the UK, and it doesn’t disappoint.

We had a table booked for 5pm - opening time, and it was already very busy when we arrived. The business has stayed in the Wan family since it was opened in 1961, and that consistency is evident in the high level of service and quality of food.

Despite several large parties dining in the booths we’re served almost instantly, and food arrived swiftly and with a smile.

Chicken Chow Mein at Mandarin Restaurant, Blackpool

And it’s a lovely place to dine in a classy but fairly relaxed setting - great for a special occasion, but equally popular for casual dining. Elegant artwork, luxurious and comfy velvet booths and oriental nuances without trying too hard.

Not having a big appetite, we went straight for the main dish, although they have a range of very tempting starters including deep friend squid and salt ‘n’ chilli ribs.

For mains there’s a good selection of curries, noodle dishes and sizzling platters, and several sharers and banquet options too.

I chose the chicken curry - which arrived in a beautifully presented small cast iron dish, with a small bowl of steamed rice (ordered separately) both presented on a hot plate, and steaming hot. The chicken was cooked to perfection, lovely firm breast pieces coated in a sumptuous curry sauce, and perfect for my tastes, rich and fruity, with a mild oriental spice without being overpowering.

Chicken Curry at Mandarin Restaurant, Blackpool

Brian ordered the chicken chow mein, which was served on a stylish square dish, and looked very appetising. Chunky pieces of chicken breast, succulent noodles and an array of fresh vegetables including delicate bok choi leaves with an al dente crunch.

The portions are generous but the focus is on top class ingredients and we left satisfied after a beautiful meal. And as a bonus – Brian had booked as a birthday meal for me and it was a surprise when members of staff sang ‘happy birthday’ and brought me a complimentary dessert.

Exceptional quality food and top service from a family-run restaurant that puts the customer first.

Michael Wan’s Mandarin on Clifton Street was voted the best Chinese in Europe by the Big 7 Travel website – beating others in capital cities from Paris and London to Budapest and Copenhagen.

Michael Wan founded the restaurant in 1961 and sold it to his God-daughter Pauline Lai in 2004. She said many of the recipes were Michael originals, complemented by new ones that are influenced by trends in London restaurants.

It was described by Jay Rayner as “one of Britain’s most venerable Cantonese restaurants” in The Guardian in 2018, and was voted UK’s Number 3 Chinese restaurant by TripAdvisor in 2014.

The restaurant is also child-friendly, with a ‘Little Panda’ menu for smaller appetites, and well behaved dogs are also welcome.