Inside the award-winning Michael Wan's Mandarin. Pictured is chef Tony Ge.

Take a look inside these two top rated restaurants - the only ones in Lancashire to make reservations site Open Table's highly rated list

Two award-winning Chinese restaurants were the only eateries in Lancashire to make the Most Highly Rated list from Open Table which assessed more than 960,000 verified reviews on its site.

By Tim Gavell
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Michael Wan’s Mandarin, on Clifton Street, Blackpool, and sister restaurant Michael Wan’s Wok Inn, on The Promenade, run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, were highly praised by customers and were two of just 14 eateries in the North West to be awarded the top honour from the online restaurant reservations site.

Michael Wan's Mandarin

The Mandarin was founded by Hong Kong-born Michael Wan in 1961

Photo: Daniel Martino

Outside the Michael Wan's Mandarin restaurant

Outside the Michael Wan's Mandarin restaurant which was sold to Michael's goddaughter Pauline in 2004

Photo: Daniel Martino

Owners of the business Gareth Thomas and Pauline Lai-Thomas

Owners of the business Gareth Thomas and Pauline Lai-Thomas

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. wbeg-16-03-22-mandarin and wok inn-28-nw

It was described by Jay Rayner as “one of Britain’s most venerable Cantonese restaurants” in The Guardian in 2018,and was voted UK’s Number 3 Chinese restaurant by TripAdvisor in 2014

Photo: Daniel Martino

