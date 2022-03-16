Michael Wan’s Mandarin, on Clifton Street, Blackpool, and sister restaurant Michael Wan’s Wok Inn, on The Promenade, run by Pauline Lai-Thomas and husband Gareth, were highly praised by customers and were two of just 14 eateries in the North West to be awarded the top honour from the online restaurant reservations site.
1. Michael Wan's Mandarin
The Mandarin was founded by Hong Kong-born Michael Wan in 1961
Photo: Daniel Martino
Outside the Michael Wan's Mandarin restaurant which was sold to Michael's goddaughter Pauline in 2004
Photo: Daniel Martino
Owners of the business Gareth Thomas and Pauline Lai-Thomas
Photo: Daniel Martino
It was described by Jay Rayner as “one of Britain’s most venerable Cantonese restaurants” in The Guardian in 2018,and was voted UK’s Number 3 Chinese restaurant by TripAdvisor in 2014
Photo: Daniel Martino