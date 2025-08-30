Meet the Resident Witch inside a St Annes coven with 150 tea varieties and fox vertebrae readings
Resident Witch Arin Breagh describes what goes on behind the doors of The Coven: an emporium of magic by the sea in St Annes.
‘Some customers think I might hex them’
In a fascinating video, Arin explains that there are two types of visitors - those who are concerned that I will hex them, and others who immediately connect with the seaside haunt.
Arin says: “We've had quite a few people who walk in and go, oh, it feels like home. And I love that. It's an ecosystem in here, but everything just sort of seems to work.”
Tea leaf readings
Located on St Anne’s Crescent, the quirky Coven offers body piercing, haberdashery and alternative shopping.
It also has a tea room, where curious guests can choose from over 150 teas and 20 coffee roasts.
They include fruit teas, green teas, black teas, white teas, red teas, and oolong teas - but customers can also get a tea leaf reading with their tea.
‘Weird and wonderful’ tea
“We always encourage you to try the weird and the wonderful.”
Arin, who started ‘dabbling’ in witchcraft at 15, also gives another kind of fortune reading - using bone fragments from a fox vertebrae.
Fox vertebrae readings are ‘spookily accurate’
She describes the bones as ‘spookily accurate’, in the video. “You ask them a very pointed question, you get a very pointed answer. It's having, we call it a living element. It's a connection beyond the veil between life and death that connects you to your ancestors, but it also reminds you of the cycle.”
Arin says she doesn’t think of herself as psychic. “I will tell you what it tells me. Sometimes it might be a pathway for you to follow, but sometimes it might just be, you must do this right now in order to secure X, Y and Z later on.”
Watch the video above.