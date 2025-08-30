Take a look inside the Fylde coast’s emporium of magic and witchcraft, where visitors can get a tea leaf reading or tell their fortune using fox vertebrae fragments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Witch Arin Breagh describes what goes on behind the doors of The Coven: an emporium of magic by the sea in St Annes.

‘Some customers think I might hex them’

In a fascinating video, Arin explains that there are two types of visitors - those who are concerned that I will hex them, and others who immediately connect with the seaside haunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coven in St Annes is a gothic tearoom and mystical emporium. Pictured is witchling Lily, aged 11. | National World

Arin says: “We've had quite a few people who walk in and go, oh, it feels like home. And I love that. It's an ecosystem in here, but everything just sort of seems to work.”

Tea leaf readings

Located on St Anne’s Crescent, the quirky Coven offers body piercing, haberdashery and alternative shopping.

The Coven in St Annes is a gothic tearoom and mystical emporium | National World

It also has a tea room, where curious guests can choose from over 150 teas and 20 coffee roasts.

They include fruit teas, green teas, black teas, white teas, red teas, and oolong teas - but customers can also get a tea leaf reading with their tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Weird and wonderful’ tea

“We always encourage you to try the weird and the wonderful.”

The Coven in St Annes is a gothic tearoom and mystical emporium. Pictured is folk witch and author Arin Breagh. | National World

Arin, who started ‘dabbling’ in witchcraft at 15, also gives another kind of fortune reading - using bone fragments from a fox vertebrae.

Fox vertebrae readings are ‘spookily accurate’

She describes the bones as ‘spookily accurate’, in the video. “You ask them a very pointed question, you get a very pointed answer. It's having, we call it a living element. It's a connection beyond the veil between life and death that connects you to your ancestors, but it also reminds you of the cycle.”

The Coven in St Annes is a gothic tearoom and mystical emporium | National World

Arin says she doesn’t think of herself as psychic. “I will tell you what it tells me. Sometimes it might be a pathway for you to follow, but sometimes it might just be, you must do this right now in order to secure X, Y and Z later on.”

Watch the video above.