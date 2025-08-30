These were the mesmerising scenes as colourful illuminated kites dazzled in the sky on the first night of St Anne’s International Kite Festival.

The sky over St Anne’s pier transformed into an otherworldly display of colourful illuminated creatures, on the opening night of the annual kite festival.

Illuminated kites light up the night sky in St Anne's. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Giant glowing jellyfish

The spectacular light-up kite show saw giant jellyfish, sea creatures and alien-like beings take over the skies after dusk, from around 9pm on Friday evening.

Visitors were treated to a mesmerising display at the popular St Anne’s seafront event, which stretched down past the jetty.

Mesmerising show after dark

Dry but windy weather made for ideal kite-flying conditions as the three-day festival kicked off.

The illuminated kite show was exclusively on the 29th August, and will not return on Saturday or Sunday.

Joined by kite teams from across the UK and beyond, the event is a unique partnership between Fylde Council and kite fliers SmileFactor10 with ongoing support from St Annes Town Council. The skies above St Anne’s seafront will be awash with colour on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday as fabulous display kites take to the air on the beach adjacent to the pier.

Entertainment at St Anne’s Kite Festival

Saturday and Sunday from noon onwards, there will be entertainment with Des Basterfiled in the town centre on the newly recently created public space.

Can I take my dog to St Anne’s Kite Festival?

There will be five flying arenas on the beach, including one outside of the dog control zone, so visitors with dogs can get close up to some of the kite action.

What time is St Anne’s Kite Festival?

Friday 29th – 12 noon to 10pm featuring illuminated kite flying

Saturday 30th – 11am to 5pm (N.B. Fairground will operate into the evening)

Sunday 31st – 11am to 4pm

Plus, new for 2025 an artisan market featuring local producers in the Promenade Gardens.

Watch the video above.