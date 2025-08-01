The owner of St Anne's Beach Huts shares how he transformed a derelict eyesore on the promenade into a thriving and iconic landmark, now loved by locals and tourists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet the man who turned a run down stretch of the Fylde Coast into a popular tourist hotspot, which is now regarded as an ‘iconic’ landmark, along with Lytham Windmill and Blackpool Tower.

Protests over beach huts

Stuart Robinson was met with protests and objections when he first submitted his plans to bring his traditional beach huts to St Annes. But now, the beautiful row of concrete-clad shelters are loved by many locals and tourists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporter, Ciara Fearn, relaxing in a beach hut with coastal decor on seaside holiday in St Annes On Sea, Lancashire. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

In the video above, Stuart recalls how St Annes residents had bad memories of the formerly run-down, dilapidated old wooden huts from the 80s, which had been left to rot.

‘Like concrete bomb shelters’

But, instead of making wooden beach huts, they were made out of a strong, weather-proof cladding which are designed to withstand the heavy storms that often batter the Fylde coast.

Exterior of the 'show' beach hut on St Annes promenade, on a sunny day. Photo credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Stuart says: “These aren’t just sheds by the sea, they are like concrete bomb shelters. We’ve had some bad storms over the last few years, but they are still standing.”

Family-run business

A walk along the prom with his wife had sparked Stuart’s idea. They had been discussing a memory of the former St Annes Beach Huts, as they strolled along the empty stretch of pavement and his wife said it would be lovely if they brought them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporter, Ciara Fearn, waves her straw sunhat during a day out at St Annes Beach Huts. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

“It just aligned with my core values. I’m a family man, I love spending time with them at the beach. It would be a family business.”

Day at the seaside

A beach ‘show-hut’, which is located near the YMCA Car Park, was built, and as interest grew, then Stuart added more huts along the promenade.

Inside the huts are clean and bright, with subtle hints of nautical décor and driftwood art. They have everything you need to enjoy a day with the family by the seaside.

Inside one of the St Annes Beach Huts. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

There’s a small kitchen area - including a microwave, kettle and sink, along with beach-themed crockery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beach-side shelter

And inside, there’s a dining table, a comfy fitted seating area and additional chairs which can also be used on the decking.

Stuart Robinson, owner of St Annes Beach Huts | Lucinda Herbert

“What’s not to love about a day at the seaside? It’s leisure time, you can switch off from work. For us, it’s all about the picnic, but we have such a diverse range of people who hire the huts, including celebrities.”

How to hire a beach hut

The modern huts are now a much-loved feature of the coastal resort. For guests, there are clean, private toilet facilities, trolleys to carry stuff to and from the hut, and friendly staff on hand to check everything was running smoothly.

Aerial view of St Annes Beach Huts | Lucinda Herbert

Rentals run from 10am to midnight giving guests the flexibility to enjoy both sunny afternoons and relaxing evenings. Each hut accommodates up to six guests.

To find out more information head to the St Annes beach huts website.

Watch the video above.