Meet British Transport Police's adorable new recruit Winnie who is already turning heads and melting hearts

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST

There’s a new furry police chief on the block and they are already capturing hearts.

British Transport Police's adorable new recruit - Labrador puppy Winnie is already turning heads wherever she goes.

British Transport Police's adorable new recruit - Labrador puppy Winnie is already turning heads wherever she goes
British Transport Police's adorable new recruit - Labrador puppy Winnie is already turning heads wherever she goes | BTP

Introducing her to members of the public on their Facebook page, a psokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Looks like there’s a new kid on the block/

“Introducing one of our gorgeous new puppies…TPD Winnie.”

Winnie is turning heads and melting hearts
Winnie is turning heads and melting hearts | BTP

Making friends
Making friends | BTP

They added: “She’s been busy getting used to the sights and smells of the railway before she’s old enough to start her police search dog training…and it won’t surprise you she’s been turning heads

“Welcome to the family Winnie…you’ve got an exciting career ahead of you!”

