Meet the adorable Lancs police dogs who have smashed their training week

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:40 BST
Lancashire Police have posted an adorable picture of four of their dogs who are making light work of their training.

The four dogs - PD’s Trevor and Chief and PD Buddy and TPD Oakley Oakley have shown their brilliance during a week’s training - with one even ready to progress to the next level!

PD’s Trevor and Chief have smashed their training this week They were joined today by PD Buddy and TPD Oakley,placeholder image
A spokesperson for the police said: “PD’s Trevor and Chief have smashed their training this week.

“They were joined today by PD Buddy and TPD Oakley.”

They added: “Oakley will soon be ditching the ‘T’ He makes light work of the searches.

“As hard as we think the ‘hide’ is these snouts make it look easy.”

Why do police officers need police dogs?

Police dogs are known for their incredible skills in areas like tracking, detection, and protection.

They assist in finding drugs, explosives, missing persons, and evidence at crime scenes.

Their keen sense of smell and ability to perform under high-pressure situations make them invaluable to law enforcement.

