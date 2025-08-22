Major update on identity of bones found in basement during Lytham home renovation
Contractors made the discovery while working on a property in Cleveland Road shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, August 15,
Police were called to the scene after bones were found and a forensic examination later confirmed they were human.
Detectives say enquiries suggest the remains may be of children and stress that the find is not being treated as suspicious.
Det Insp Andrew Crook, of West CID, described the find as “an incredibly sad discovery.”
He said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the identity of the remains, including their age and how they died.
“Whilst we are keeping an open mind, I want to make it clear that we are not treating this as suspicious. We believe at this stage that the burial is a historic one.
“We would like to thank the homeowners and contractors for their patience whilst our enquiries were ongoing at the property.”
The remains have now been removed from the property, with police continuing efforts to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0616 of August 15.