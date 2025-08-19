Bones found by builders working on Lytham home are human remains say police in latest update
Officers were called to the address in Cleveland Road after workmen made the eerie discovery in a cellar on Friday (August 15).
Renovation work on the home was suspended while Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) carried out a forensic examination of the property.
Work is ongoing to identify the remains, which Lancashire Police have confirmed as human. However, the force believes the bones belong to a historical burial site on the grounds of the terraced home in Cleveland Road.
“Whilst we are keeping an open mind, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson told the Blackpool Gazette today.
Police statement
“If you do have any information that could assist our ongoing enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0616 of August 15.”