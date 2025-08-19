Bones found by builders working on a home in Lytham are human remains, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the address in Cleveland Road after workmen made the eerie discovery in a cellar on Friday (August 15).

Renovation work on the home was suspended while Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) carried out a forensic examination of the property.

Police were called to the home in Cleveland Road, Lytham after workmen discovered bones in the cellar on Friday (August 15). The bones have since been confirmed as human. | Blackpool Gazette

Work is ongoing to identify the remains, which Lancashire Police have confirmed as human. However, the force believes the bones belong to a historical burial site on the grounds of the terraced home in Cleveland Road.

“Whilst we are keeping an open mind, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson told the Blackpool Gazette today.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report that builders completing work on a property in Cleveland Road, Lytham had found what appeared to be bones, at 12.37pm on Friday, August 15.

“Work is ongoing to identify the remains, which have been confirmed to be human. However, our enquiries so far have led us to understand that this is thought to be a historical burial site, isolated to the property.

“Whilst we are keeping an open mind, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“If you do have any information that could assist our ongoing enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0616 of August 15.”