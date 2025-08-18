An investigation is underway after builders discovered bones while working on a home in Lytham.

Police were called to the address in Cleveland Road after workmen unearthed the remains in a cellar on Friday (August 15).

Forensic examination is ongoing to establish the origin of the bones and whether they are human.

Crime Scene Investigators (CS) remain at the scene and renovation work on the home has been suspended.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a property on Cleveland Road in Lytham on Friday, August 15, after builders completing work on the property found what appear to be bones.

“Work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains and whether they are human.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting log 616 of August 15.”